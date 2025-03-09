A TikToker Admitted She Was ‘Being A Little Shady’ To Selena Gomez, But Alleges Hailey Bieber ‘Liked’ The Post

It’s been seven full years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ended their on-off relationship for the final time. However, despite the fact that both have moved on with their lives, rumors of a feud between the Emilia Pérez actress and Justin’s wife Hailey just won’t die. The latest “proof” of their supposed ongoing beef comes from a TikTok user who shaded Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, in a post and then said that Hailey Bieber “liked” it.

TikToker courtneypresto went viral with a post making fun of a photoshoot that newly engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco did for Interview Magazine. More than 2 million people watched the shade being thrown, and if courtneypresto is to be believed, one of those people was Justin Bieber’s wife, as a follow-up TikTok video rats out the influencer, saying “Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok.” The content creator continued:

Don’t necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez. It was about these pictures, which they knew everyone was gonna have some type of reaction to. However, that means that the Selena Gomez-Justin Bieber beef is alive and well, people.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have tried to put feud rumors to rest several times over the years. Gomez straight-up asked her fans to stop sending Bieber death threats in 2023 after the latter did a viral interview insisting there was no overlap with Gomez when she started dating Justin Bieber.

The pop star's wife and ex-girlfriend even took a photo together at a museum gala a year earlier, but it’s hard to keep fans from stirring the pot when situations like this current one keep popping up. The TikToker continued:

Hailey probably fucking hates Selena. I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love, it’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,’ she’s lying.

The latest allegations involving this love triangle come after Benny Blanco proposed to the Only Murders in the Building star, when some were convinced that Justin Bieber sent a secret message to Selena Gomez by using Lizzy McAlpine’s song “All My Ghosts” — a song about not being able to stop thinking about an ex — in one of his social media posts.

There's also been speculation of trouble in paradise for the Biebers, though both Hailey and Justin have rejected those claims — her by telling followers, “You’re not well,” and him by sharing some sexy New Year’s photos of his wife.

Regardless of what is going on between Justin Bieber and his wife, this is far from the first time Selena Gomez has appeared to catch strays from Hailey on social media. Fans thought Hailey was making a point last year when she posted an Instagram Story listening to Beyoncé’s cover of “Jolene” — a song about a woman trying to steal a married man.

This followed the infamous “Eyebrowgate” incident, in which Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner appeared to be making fun of Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. There was also that cryptic TikTok post from Hailey after Gomez was body-shamed for wearing a bikini.

You would think that with all involved allegedly happy in their relationships, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez could all just move on in peace but, as long as supposed evidence keeps popping up like what’s described by the TikToker above, fans aren’t going to let this die.