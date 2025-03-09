A TikToker Admitted She Was ‘Being A Little Shady’ To Selena Gomez, But Alleges Hailey Bieber ‘Liked’ The Post

News
By
published

More fuel for the fire.

Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building and Hailey Bieber on her YouTube channel.
(Image credit: Hulu/YouTube)

It’s been seven full years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ended their on-off relationship for the final time. However, despite the fact that both have moved on with their lives, rumors of a feud between the Emilia Pérez actress and Justin’s wife Hailey just won’t die. The latest “proof” of their supposed ongoing beef comes from a TikTok user who shaded Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, in a post and then said that Hailey Bieber “liked” it.

TikToker courtneypresto went viral with a post making fun of a photoshoot that newly engaged couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco did for Interview Magazine. More than 2 million people watched the shade being thrown, and if courtneypresto is to be believed, one of those people was Justin Bieber’s wife, as a follow-up TikTok video rats out the influencer, saying “Hailey Bieber herself liked my TikTok.” The content creator continued:

Don’t necessarily come for me in the comments, but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez. It was about these pictures, which they knew everyone was gonna have some type of reaction to. However, that means that the Selena Gomez-Justin Bieber beef is alive and well, people.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have tried to put feud rumors to rest several times over the years. Gomez straight-up asked her fans to stop sending Bieber death threats in 2023 after the latter did a viral interview insisting there was no overlap with Gomez when she started dating Justin Bieber.

The pop star's wife and ex-girlfriend even took a photo together at a museum gala a year earlier, but it’s hard to keep fans from stirring the pot when situations like this current one keep popping up. The TikToker continued:

Hailey probably fucking hates Selena. I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love, it’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,’ she’s lying.

The latest allegations involving this love triangle come after Benny Blanco proposed to the Only Murders in the Building star, when some were convinced that Justin Bieber sent a secret message to Selena Gomez by using Lizzy McAlpine’s song “All My Ghosts” — a song about not being able to stop thinking about an ex — in one of his social media posts.

There's also been speculation of trouble in paradise for the Biebers, though both Hailey and Justin have rejected those claims — her by telling followers, “You’re not well,” and him by sharing some sexy New Year’s photos of his wife.

Regardless of what is going on between Justin Bieber and his wife, this is far from the first time Selena Gomez has appeared to catch strays from Hailey on social media. Fans thought Hailey was making a point last year when she posted an Instagram Story listening to Beyoncé’s cover of “Jolene” — a song about a woman trying to steal a married man.

This followed the infamous “Eyebrowgate” incident, in which Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner appeared to be making fun of Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. There was also that cryptic TikTok post from Hailey after Gomez was body-shamed for wearing a bikini.

You would think that with all involved allegedly happy in their relationships, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez could all just move on in peace but, as long as supposed evidence keeps popping up like what’s described by the TikToker above, fans aren’t going to let this die.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
A Focused in look at the black dragon on the cover of Rebecca Yarros&#039; Onyx Storm.

Why Onyx Storm Fans Think There’s Finally Been Some Forward Movement On The Long-Awaited Fourth Wing Series (And I’m Hopeful)
Deva Cassel walking into a room as Angelica Sedara in The Leopard trailer

Netflix’s Newest Period Drama Is Garnering Comparisons To The Crown, And I’m All In
RDJ in Iron Man 3

'Tony Opened My Eyes Wider': How Iron Man's Legacy Was Brought Up By RDJ At A Preview For Disneyland's Cool New Marvel-Themed Rides
See more latest
Most Popular
RDJ in Iron Man 3
'Tony Opened My Eyes Wider': How Iron Man's Legacy Was Brought Up By RDJ At A Preview For Disneyland's Cool New Marvel-Themed Rides
Tim Allen leans over to talk to Kat Dennings in a classroom setting in Shifting Gears S1 E2, &quot;Accommodations.&quot;
I Love Tim Allen’s Shifting Gears, But Whenever I Explain Why, People Think It’s An Insult
Phoebe and Rachel in Friends
‘Will You Stop Saying 30 Years Ago?!’ Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Loved On Courteney Cox During Her Walk Of Fame Ceremony, But I’m Just Reminded How Quickly Time Is Passing
A Focused in look at the black dragon on the cover of Rebecca Yarros&#039; Onyx Storm.
Why Onyx Storm Fans Think There’s Finally Been Some Forward Movement On The Long-Awaited Fourth Wing Series (And I’m Hopeful)
Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) looks ahead in The Accountant 2, while Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) talks to someone in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
The Audience Was Loving Ben Affleck’s ‘Tom Cruise Has Nothing On Me’ Joke While Talking The Accountant 2
Mikey Day addresses Weekend Update as Lord Gaga in an aristocratic outfit.
SNL Introduced Lady Gaga’s Husband Lord Gaga, And It Turned Out To Be An Elaborate Set-Up To Dunk On Colin Jost
Ryan Reynolds with long hair as Nicepool in Deadpool and Wolverine scene.
If The Nicepool Justin Baldoni Stuff Is True, The Timeline Of When Deadpool And Wolverine Sneakily Roasted The Actor Is Startling
Deva Cassel walking into a room as Angelica Sedara in The Leopard trailer
Netflix’s Newest Period Drama Is Garnering Comparisons To The Crown, And I’m All In
Jason George, Jake Borelli, and Midori Francis for Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Grey’s Anatomy Actor Jason George Explains What It’s Like Filming Amidst Schmitt And Yasuda’s Departure
Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis) and A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck) wear orange space suits in Armageddon.
Ben Affleck Was ‘Throwing Up’ While Filming Key Armageddon Scene With Bruce Willis, But Michael Bay Has A Positive Take On It