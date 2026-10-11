As An Abbott Elementary Fan, I Have Theories About That Upcoming Disneyland Episode

School is back in session over at Abbott Elementary as the Emmy-winning ABC comedy series has returned to the 2026 TV schedule. Now in its sixth season, the series is set to hit some major milestones, including airing its 100th episode and participating in the ABC show tradition of filming an episode at a Disney theme park.

Word spread fast on social media about the special episode after some lucky Disneyland guests spotted the cast of Abbott Elementary filming at the Anaheim theme park in early October. While it’s unclear when the episode will air, some speculate it could serve as the latest mid-season finale, which is scheduled to air in December. As a major fan of both the show and Disneyland, I can’t wait to see what the writers come up with for the iconic episode, but I do have some theories!

The Abbott Elementary Step Team Is Going To Perform

There has to be a reason for Abbott Elementary to be trekking all the way from Philly to Anaheim, and having Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) step team be the reason makes the most sense. It also seems evident that the team will play a major role in the episode. That's because some fans witnessed the actors from the step team performing on Main Street alongside Mickey Mouse in his Disney on the Yard outfit and shared photos on Reddit.

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Based on the information presented, it would seem logical that the team would be visiting Disneyland as part of the Disney Imagination Campus program. And that's a real-life initiative that allows schools to visit the theme park for academic purposes instead of just standard field trip. This would be a great way to showcase the step team, which hasn’t had much screen time since the first season of the show, while also allowing the Disney-owned ABC to promote the program.

Gregory Will Become A Full-Fledged Disney Adult

When I think of the character that would be most against visiting the iconic theme park, it’s teacher-turned-assistant principal Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). Let’s face it, Gregory doesn’t like crowds; he’s particular about just about everything, and he likes to stick to routine. Disneyland is the antithesis of all of these things.

(Image credit: Disney)

However, we also know that Gregory had a strict childhood and probably has never visited Disneyland (or may any theme park) before. With this in mind, I can see him going from skeptic to full-fledged Disney adult over the course of the episode. It would be hilarious to see him shed his professional teacher wardrobe for a pair of Mickey ears while racing to Space Mountain because they're going to miss their Lightning Lane time if they don’t hurry; that is, assuming he paid for the multi-pass service (which is not always worth it).

A Major Development Will Occur In Regards Gregory And Janine's Engagement

We’re only one episode into Season 6, but Gregory’s plan to propose to Janine has already been mentioned after being teased in the Season 5 finale. (That development came a few episodes after the couple's big split.) Now, I’m not sure that Gregory will propose to Janine at Disneyland, considering she’s never mentioned being a major fan of the park, and I don’t see her being a fan of a public proposal.

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However, I can see the trip being a major milestone in Gregory and Janine's relationship that pushes them both to realize that they’re ready to take the next step. Maybe Janine will see a happy family enjoying the park and mention that she wants that with Gregory, prompting him to realize he needs to ask her sooner rather than later.

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I could also see Gregory and Janine getting engaged in a prior episode but not telling their co-workers yet. Maybe, while watching fireworks surrounded by everyone, Janine tells Gregory that they should tell everyone their good news.

The possibilities are endless, both with the highly anticipated proposal and the sure-to-be iconic Disneyland episode filled with hijinks. I mean, Ava already thinks she’s a Queen, so I can totally see her fighting with a Disney Princess at some point. And, with Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) love of history, I could see him spouting Disney facts left and right, while Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) enjoys a giant turkey leg.

(Image credit: Disney)

One thing that’s for sure is that the episode has the potential to be a memorable installment for the series, which will join the ranks of iconic sitcom episodes like Modern Family and The Goldbergs, which have both filmed episodes at the forever-changing Disneyland resort.

There’s no word on when Abbott Elementary's Disneyland episode will air, but the Season 6 premiere is available to stream with a Hulu subscription now.