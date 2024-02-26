Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson Shares Cryptic Answer When Asked If Josh Segarra’s Manny Is A Love Interest For Janine In Season 3

Abbott Elementary struck a chord with ABC audiences immediately when it premiered in 2021, quickly acquiring hardware from the Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes and more. One continuous storyline that has continued into its third season is Janine and Gregory’s relationship (or lack thereof), which some think is in more jeopardy since Josh Segarra has joined the show. However, when asked how Manny will affect Janine’s story , Quinta Brunson played it coy regarding his role as a potential love interest for her character.

The chemistry between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) has been off the charts for the duration of Abbott Elementary’s run, and fans were left frustrated after the Season 2 finale informed us we’d have to wait even longer for the potential payoff to the “will they-won’t they” scenario. With She-Hulk alum Josh Segarra joining Season 3 in a recurring role, many foresaw yet another curveball for the couple; however, Brunson made an interesting point when speaking to a Television Critics Association panel (via TV Insider ). She said:

It’s very funny because I feel that that’s up to you guys. We never said that he was a love interest. There seems to be audience perception so far [that he is]. So I’m interested to see if you continue to think that he will be.

This is a very interesting and cryptic response to a question about the chances of romance between her character and Josh Segarra’s. Quinta Brunson seems to be suggesting that it’s we the audience projecting those romantic feelings onto the characters, and it’s kind of true. Manny was introduced in the Season 3 premiere as a member of the Philadelphia school district, and while he took interest in Janine’s professional abilities, offering her a fellowship to help effect change, their relationship per the story does seem to be strictly professional (at least so far).

Now, do Manny and Janine have chemistry? Of course, but look at who we’re talking about here. Quinta Brunson is so good, she could have chemistry with a doorknob, and when Josh Segarra flashes those pearly whites, it is literally impossible not to smile back. (Please see his role as Lance Arroyo on The Other Two for supporting evidence on that statement.)

Of course we all want Janine and Gregory to be together , but it seems we’re no closer to finding out if they ever will be or if Janine will take a Manny-shaped detour along the way. Tyler James Williams — who plays Gregory — has confirmed there’s a lot of “acrobatics,” to come this season, so we better just strap in and temper our expectations for Janine finding her endgame at this point.