After Abbott Elementary’s Season 3 Premiere, I Have A Theory About Janine And Gregory’s Relationship And It Involves Josh Segarra’s Manny

SPOILERS for Season 3 of Abbott Elementary are ahead. If you haven’t seen its premiere yet, you can stream it right now with a Hulu subscription .

Class is finally back in session, and fans were able to see what their favorite teachers got up to during the break when Abbott Elementary’s third season premiered on the 2024 TV schedule . Of course, this included an update about Janine and Gregory’s relationship , and let’s just say things took an unexpected turn. Not only did they both friend zone each other even more (which was shocking), but there’s also a new character in town who I think has the potential to shake things up even more.

So, with all that in mind, let’s talk about what happened between Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams' beloved characters, and my theory about how Josh Segarra’s District employee Manny could impact the teachers’ relationship and create a love triangle.

(Image credit: ABC)

What Happened Between Gregory And Janine?

Before we get to Josh Segarra’s impact on Abbott and my theory about him, we have to talk about what went down between Janine and Gregory.

After what happened between Gregory and Janine in the Season 2 finale, fans freaked out because it felt like they had decided to put any romantic feelings behind them. However, in the Season 3 premiere, Brunson’s character approached James Williams’ teacher, and she confessed that her feelings hadn’t subsided. This was huge! However, Gregory candidly told her that he’d moved on, and took what she said about them being friends at the museum seriously.

Then the cameras got lost, Janine went to work for the district, and things were awkward between them when filming started up again. However, at the end of the episode, she confronted him one more time, and they seemed to be back on good terms as friends.

While it does seem like Gregory and Janine are endgame, Brunson said after Season 2 that both characters need to evolve and learn before they can be together. Plus, James Williams said “there’s a lot of acrobatics” going on when it comes to the direction of their relationship. So, this makes me think that we likely won’t see them as a solid couple this season, and that’s where my theory about Josh Segarra’s District employee Manny comes in.

(Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

My Theory About How Josh Segarra’s Manny Will Impact Them

I don’t know about you, but I could feel sparks flying immediately between Janine and Manny. When the team from the District showed up, the two found common ground by bonding about online teacher forums. Quickly, Segarra’s character offered Brunson’s a fellowship with the District, and when we caught back up with them, it was clear that they’d become pretty tight.

There Are So Many People Who Want To Be On Abbott Elementary (Image credit: ABC/Apple TV+) After Hannah Waddingham, Christina Ricci And More Expressed Interest In Guest Starring On Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson Shared Thoughts

Since this fellowship seems to be something Janine will be doing for at least part of the season, that makes me think Manny will be around for a while. Therefore, we could be getting a love triangle between Janine, Gregory and Manny.

In Season 2, we saw both Janine and Gregory’s romantic relationships get in the way of their feelings for each other. While the door is still slightly open after their reconciliation at the end of the episode, I don’t think either of them will act on anything anytime soon. This means Manny could swoop in, and be a new serious relationship for Janine.

After she broke up with Tariq, I wanted her to be in a healthy relationship with someone who truly got her. While I 1,000% believe that is Gregory, Manny also seems to understand her really well. So, even though I’m #TeamGregory for life, I’m also not totally opposed to her being with Segarra’s sweet District guy.