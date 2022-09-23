Adam Levine Accuser Explains Why She Opened Up About Dirty Messages The Maroon 5 Crooner Allegedly Sent
Speaking her truth.
Adam Levine has seemingly found himself in a mess since influencer Sumner Stroh spoke out about an alleged relationship with the singer, including the claims that he asked to use her name for his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo. Four other women came forward after that, sharing supposed receipts of messages exchanged with the Maroon 5 frontman. One accusation, however, was not like the others, in that the alleged interaction with Levine happened over 10 years ago, before he was married. Yoga instructor Alanna Zabel explained why she thought it was important to speak out now, even after all these years.
While the “Payphone” singer has admitted to using “poor judgment” by talking to anyone other than his wife in a flirtatious manner, Adam Levine denied having an affair after Sumner Stroh shared supposed screenshots of their private conversations. Alanna Zabel then came forward to speak about her own experience with the crooner, as she’d been his yoga teacher from 2007 to 2010. She told DailyMail.com that Levine abandoned her after a flirty text from him sent her then-boyfriend into a jealous rage, during which he supposedly broke her wrist. Zabel said the musician was aware of her abusive situation, but rather than responding or helping, he cut her off. She said:
Alanna Zabel claimed she and Adam Levine had become close friends after working together for years, but despite him allegedly telling friends that “his yoga teacher had the best ass in town,” the two never had a romantic relationship. She’d been about to go on tour with Maroon 5 as their yoga instructor when he allegedly sent a text reading, “I want to spend the day with you naked,” which caused her boyfriend to become abusive. Levine apparently then abruptly pulled the plug on those tour plans, and she said he did it with no apology.
The yoga teacher said her decision to speak out now has nothing to do with wanting fame, but rather exposing how Adam Levine treated her. She told the site:
The fitness instructor was one of four women who spoke out about the “She Will Be Loved” singer following Sumner Stroh’s initial accusations. Comedian Maryka showed part of an exchange in which she asked Adam Levine if he was married, and he appears to have responded, “Yeah, but it’s complicated.” A woman named Alyson Rose also shared apparent screenshots of their flirty messages on TikTok, and Auburn University student Ashley Russell said she and the singer DM’d almost daily and he liked to hear “booty stories.”
Social media has been having a field day with Adam Levine amid the allegations, as his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, is pregnant with their third child. The couple married in 2014 and share two children — daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Prinsloo has not commented publicly on the allegations, so it remains to be seen if or how the couple will be affected by these women’s claims.
