Adam Levine May Have The Advantage As The Voice Heads Into Battles, But Michael Bublé’s Comment About Winning Last Season Has Me So Confused

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the March 3 episode of The Voice Season 27, so if you’re not caught up and you don’t want minor spoilers, you can stream it with a Peacock subscription .

The Blind Auditions are in the books for The Voice Season 27, and Adam Levine seems to be settling back into his winning ways , even after an 11-season hiatus. The Maroon 5 rocker may have an advantage heading into Battles, as he tries to prevent Michael Bublé from winning back-to-back seasons. Speaking of the defending champ, however, one comment he made about his Season 26 win has me questioning reality and the time-space continuum.

Is Adam Levine’s Team The Strongest After Blind Auditions?

The Blind Auditions have wrapped on the 2025 TV calendar , with each superstar coach choosing 12 artists to mentor. There’s no real, objective way to measure how strong one team is versus another, but the bragging point The Voice coaches like to use is the Four-Chair Turn. John Legend used to be the king of the Four-Chair Turn , but this season the tables have... turned.

Season 27 saw all four coaches turn their chairs for eight artists, and when the power went back to the singer to choose whose team they wanted to join, Adam Levine won five of them, with John Legend getting three (including one who he blocked Levine from getting). Neither Kelsea Ballerini nor Michael Bublé had one, which is rare.

Why is there so much emphasis put on the Four-Chair Turn? Those artists may have a better chance at making it further in the competition, because they’re more likely to be stolen in the Battles and Knockouts by a coach who missed out on them in the auditions.

Also, an artist who appeals to the preferences of all four coaches could theoretically strike a chord with a larger swath of the home audience when it comes time to vote. Of the 26 completed seasons, 12 winners have been Four-Chair Turns . But here's the part that really confused me.

Michael Bublé Came From The Future To Predict His Season 26 Win

When 20-year-old Simone Marijic piqued the interest of both Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé with her rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Favorite Crime,” Bublé pulled out a trophy and said that while Ballerini was a wonderfully talented singer, this was just her first season on The Voice. For him, however:

This is my second season on The Voice. Maybe you would like to join the team of someone who won the first year of The Voice that he was on.

My spidey senses started tingling when he said that, but it took me a minute to figure out why. Then it came to me: John Legend recently opened up about the new way The Voice is taped — with the pre-recorded rounds of Seasons 26 and 27 being filmed basically simultaneously.

According to Reddit , the Season 27 Blind Auditions taped from July 15-19, 2024 — a full five months before Sofronio Vasquez (and his coach Michael Bublé) would be crowned the winner of Season 26. So how was Bublé able to tell Simone Marijic that he won his first season?

Look, maybe the whole thing was a joke. The trophy Michael Bublé was touting as his Season 26 hardware was something he found at Target that said “Woman Power.” I don’t think nefarious intentions are at play here. If I had to guess, producers wanted to do this trophy bit, so they had Michael Bublé say that, knowing they could edit around it if Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg or Gwen Stefani ended up winning Season 26.

However it came about, there’s nothing that will break my brain faster than a little glitch in the time-space continuum, and now I’m trying to think back to the first five episodes if there have been any other mentions of his first-season victory. Tune in to see if this madness continues, with new episodes airing each Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.