After Joe Millionaire Finale, One Couple Has Already Broken Up, While The Other Took A Big Step

Joe Millionaire Steven McBee and Average Joe Kurt Sowers made their final choices in the surprising season finale of Fox’s rebooted Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. What may be even more shocking than McBee choosing hard-to-crack Calah Jackson over Annie Jorgensen and Sowers choosing Amanda Pace over season-long frontrunner Carolyn Moore is that those final relationships have already gone in completely different directions. In fact, one couple had already broken up by the time the finale aired, while the other just took a huge step forward.

Let’s take a look at where the two couples stand today, following the season finale, and don’t worry — the bromance is alive and well .

Kurt And Amanda Broke Up Shortly After Joe Millionaire Filming Ended

The fact that Kurt Sowers turned out not to be the millionaire didn’t bother Amanda Pace, who came from a large family fortune herself. What was surprising about the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer season finale was that Sowers picked Pace over Carolyn Moore. Sowers said he thought the flame between him and Moore would burn out in the real world, but it turns out that’s exactly what happened with the New York City designer. Pace spoke on the Reality Steve podcast about why the relationship ended so quickly:

I’m very in tune with who I want and what I want, and I think I felt that Kurt wasn’t emotionally available. I think that maybe the show- the show is a lot. You go on, you’re vulnerable, you’re really probably not expecting to leave in a full-blown relationship. I mean, I don’t know. And I think he might have just been a little overwhelmed and I think he was just trying to figure it all out, and I just didn’t really feel that connection that we had on the show continued.

It may not have worked out for Amanda Pace and Kurt Sowers, but at least Sowers still found the man of his dreams with Steven McBee. Speaking of the true Joe Millionaire …

Steven McBee And Calah Jackson Have Moved In Together

Calah Jackson seemed to have trouble letting her guard down on the show at first, and it seemed like Steven McBee’s relationship with Annie Jorgensen just continued to grow. However, McBee cracked the Calah Code and the couple is still going strong today, as they revealed to Reality Steve that Jackson recently moved to Missouri. McBee said they just bought a house in Kansas City and will split their time between the new house and his farm house in Gallatin.

Steven McBee and Calah Jackson’s relationship has continued to grow since Joe Millionaire ended, the farming CEO told TV Insider , but they did struggle in keeping their relationship under wraps while the show was airing:

Not being able to post each other or go out in public has made it difficult, but our relationship’s grown stronger than ever since the show ended. We are both people that take things slow and we really don’t jump the gun when it comes to relationships. And so, coming off the show, we knew that we had a great connection and we wanted to see how that worked in the real world, and it worked better than we could’ve imagined, to the point that Calah’s living with me now. She’s a Missourian and we’re doing this interview from my farm office in Gallatin, Missouri.

Calah Jackson told Reality Steve the lease was up on her Dallas apartment shortly after filming ended, and “it just felt right” to move to Missouri. While the couple is still taking it slow, Steven McBee said it was important to both of them that they not keep their relationship long-distance:

Moving her up here, seeing how we’re actually going to work out living together was really key for us moving forward to see how this relationship goes.