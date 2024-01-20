After Kanye West Reportedly Got $850K 'Prosthodontics', Wild New Details Have Been Revealed About His Teeth

By now, it can definitely be said that Kayne West – who now formally goes by Ye – has eclectic taste in clothes, art and even women. He’s proven to be quite particular when it comes to certain aspects of his life, and that apparently extends to any dental work he has. It was recently reported that the music mogul had some work done and ended up spending $850,000 for implants known as “fixed prosthodontics.” Now, on the heels of that news breaking, some wild details have also been divulged regarding how West’s gnasher’s have been cared for in the past.

What Did Kanye West Just Have Done To His Teeth?

The work that Ye just had done to his chompers has been referred to as “experimental dentistry” according to sources for Page Six . The dentures he had installed are made of titanium and are indeed said to be permanently bolted to his mouth. While the design is said to have come from the mind of the “Jesus Walks” performer himself, insiders say that he also worked with Dr. Thomas Connelly to perfect it. One person described the alterations that were made, saying this “goes way beyond veneers or grills.”

The man does have money, but that’s a lot of cash to invest in one’s teeth, to say the least. I suppose it shouldn’t be all that surprising, though, considering the fact that he hasn’t hesitated to make hefty purchases in the past. For example, this is the same guy who celebrated his success with Donda in 2022 by spending $58 million on a house that’s also a sculpture . However, he does have his share of other legal obligations, as evidenced by the terms of his divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian . Plus, the father of four has been reeling from the financial hits he took over a year ago due to the controversy surrounding his antisemitic comments. He himself even admitted to having been “beat to a pulp” while losing money and business partnerships.

Yet it would appear that he had the money to spend on his shiny-looking enhancements. This turn of events is definitely interesting, but the reports about Ye’s teeth that have cropped up in the aftermath are even stranger.

How Has Ye Dealt With His Dental Care In The Past?

Insiders allege that Kanye West has long cared deeply for the integrity of his pearly whites – a lot. In fact, one person even went as far as to say that he’s “weird” about them. The unnamed person illustrated that by claiming that West once gave his favorite dentist advice on how to work on his teeth. They also say that the Grammy winner has had as many as a dozen dental practitioners in rotation at a single time. That could be due to the fact that he’s had a number of grills and other oral accessories installed and removed at various points.

Another source claimed to Page Six that Ye’s supposed fixation with his teeth started after his jaw was shattered during his notable 2002 car accident. That notion should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt right now. However, in theory, one could understand why a person would want to protect their mouth after such a serious situation.