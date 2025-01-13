Nearly A Year After Larsa Pippen Broke Up With Boyfriend Marcus Jordan, She Revealed Her Feelings On Possibly Getting Married Again

Over the years, Larsa Pippen has made headlines due to her exploits on The Real Housewives of Miami. She’s also, however, garnered attention for her love life, with that most recently coming into play amid her relationship with Marcus Jordan. Pippen – the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen – is a single woman now. Nevertheless, some still can’t help but wonder if she’d consider getting married again. Now, the reality TV veteran is addressing the possibility.

The 50-year-old media personality has long been known to interact with her fans on social media. Just recently, she took part in a Q&A on Instagram, during which she fielded a number of queries. Bravo captured screenshots from the chat, with one user asking her point-blank if she could ever see herself getting married again. Well, as it so happens, the RHOM star answered with a simple, “yes.” She was also asked, at some point, just what she looks for in a man. From there, she said she wants one to be “smart, cute, kind & funny.”

It’s interesting to hear that the Bravo veteran is indeed open to tying the knot again. The dating pool can be difficult to navigate, of course, especially when you’re a celebrity of some kind. Still, judging by the comments she shared, the Traitors alum is open to what may come and knows what she wants to boot.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen were married from 1997 to 2021, during which they welcomed four children. On rare occasions, Larsa has discussed her marriage to the six-time NBA champion, even giving intimate details about their dynamic. Back in 2023, she went viral for sharing details about her and Scottie’s sex life. (Those remarks were joked about by sportscaster Shannon Sharpe.)

Back in late 2022, it was rumored that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were an item after they were apparently spotted on a date in Florida. Pippen initially denied the notion that she was dating the son of Michael Jordan (her ex-husband’s former teammate). She would, however, confirm the romance in early 2023. By the beginning of 2024, it was reported that “Larcus” had broken up, though Pippen later confirmed that wasn’t the case. Weeks later, though, Pippen and Jordan broke up for good.

The Real Housewives alum has rarely spoken about her relationship with Marcus Jordan since their breakup. She has, however, discussed the possibility of re-entering the dating pool. In October, the former basketball wife expressed an interest in finding a new mate but also said that she’d be making a change to her love life. She specifically noted that should she embark upon another romance, she’d prefer one that’s not “so overly open because it just didn’t work out well” for her with her latest relationship.

Whether Larsa Pippen will indeed hear wedding bells again at some point is anyone’s guess. Overall, though, it seems that she’s not only single but ready to mingle. We can only wait and see whether she decides to pursue a new relationship – or if some eligible bachelor decides to come knocking on her door.

Right now, The Real Housewives of Miami is on hiatus. Fans who want to see Ms. Pippen on their screens can stream past episodes using a Peacock subscription.