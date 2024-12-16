After Law And Order And 9 Other Shows Lost Major Stars In 2024, These Are The Beloved Actors I Want To Return The Most

The 2024 TV schedule is winding down as the temperature continues to drop, and the time is right to look back at some of the most notable changes to the small screen over the past year. While there was the usual crop of new series premiering and existing shows being cancelled, some of the biggest shifts in the television landscape came with the departures of stars from certain shows. In fact, Law & Order lost an actor who had been playing their character across decades, and that was only one noteworthy exit.

So, ahead of the 2025 TV schedule setting up a blank slate, here's a breakdown of shows that lost important stars over the past year who I would really love to come back, whether full time or for a one-off to tie off loose ends.

Tracy Spiridakos - Chicago P.D.

Tracy Spiridakos' Chicago P.D. exit as Detective Hailey Upton was announced well before the eleventh season, so it wasn't a surprise for fans when she decided to leave the Windy City in the finale back in the spring. Showrunner Gwen Sigan has said that Spiridakos is welcome to return "whenever she wants to come back," but that hasn't happened yet. Perhaps Upton could at least show back up on NBC for the Burzek wedding?

Katherine Renee Kane - FBI

Katherine Renee Kane was part of the core four field agents of CBS' FBI for four seasons, and was expected back for Season 7 in the fall until news broke over the summer that Agent Tiff Wallace would be leaving the show. The decision followed after some unhinged moments from Tiff to end Season 6, and she left the Bureau (and NYC) to move down to family in Georgia. Her replacement was cut from the show before she even debuted, making me miss Tiff and want her back all the more.

Sam Waterston - Law & Order

Sam Waterston was the biggest Law & Order star to reprise their role from the original series for the revival, but he left the show as DA Jack McCoy not too long after his 400th episode. I'm actually a fan of Tony Goldwyn as DA Nick Baxter as McCoy's successor, but Waterston's character stepped down from the job after taking over a trial to save Price's job. It was an open ending, and there's no reason why he couldn't drop by as a guest star in the new year.

Eamonn Walker - Chicago Fire

Eamonn Walker's exit from NBC's Chicago Fire was arguably the biggest since Jesse Spencer's a couple seasons earlier, as Chief Wallace Boden had been the backbone of Firehouse 51 from the very first episode. Boden didn't actually go far, though, as he was promoted to Deputy Commissioner and just works elsewhere in the CFD. Walker hasn't appeared in the current Season 13 yet, though, and it'd be great to see him again to get his take on Chief Dom Pascal.

Sierra McClain - 9-1-1: Lone Star

Sierra McClain was part of Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star for the first five seasons as Grace, and the Grace/Judd relationship was one of my favorite parts of the series. Unfortunately, McClain didn't return for the sixth and final season, with the in-universe explanation that Grace decided to follow her calling to help children in need, alive and well but off screen. Unfortunately, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani told TVLine that Grace won't be back before the end, but I'd still love a cameo for one last look at Grace and Judd together.

India de Beaufort - Night Court

India de Beaufort was part of the core cast of NBC's Night Court reboot from the start as Olivia Moore, the prosecutor who would battle John Larroquette's Dan Fielding as defense attorney. She was still in the mix in the emotional Season 2 finale, but gone by the Season 3 premiere and replaced by Wendie Malick's Julianne Walters. Now, I'm loving Malick as a series regular and Olivia leaving Abby's court to take a higher paying gig makes sense for the character; it would just be nice to see her again after she didn't get a goodbye.

Molly Kearney - Saturday Night Live

SNL actually lost three cast members between the end of Season 49 and start of the milestone Season 50, with the exits of Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast. While all three delivered consistent laughs during their time on Saturday Night Live, I find myself missing Kearney the most. The show's first openly nonbinary cast member in particular won my heart as Molly in SNL's "American Girl Doll Movie Trailer" back in 2023. The NBC staple brings former cast members back frequently; why not Kearney for an episode or two?

Dominic Rains - Chicago Med

Chicago Med entered a new era in Season 10 with the arrival of new showrunner Allen MacDonald as well as the departure of Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel. The tenth season premiere established that Crockett decided to relocate from the Windy City to Boston, with his goodbye party happening off screen and with Rains' final episode as the Season 9 finale. It'd be great to see him again, especially after Med recently brought back Sarah Reese. If she could return after years away for a guest shot, why not Rains as Crockett sooner rather than later?

Josh Stewart - Criminal Minds

Josh Stewart may not have been a Criminal Minds star on par with Paget Brewster or Joe Mantegna, but his role as Will LaMontagne, Jr – a.k.a. JJ's husband – was still an important part of the show. He didn't return in Criminal Minds: Evolution's second season despite a major JJ storyline, and the only big casting news for the upcoming third season is the return of Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid. If Will is coming making a welcome return, then news of it hasn't broken!

Robin Weigert - Tracker

News broke over the summer that Robin Weigert would not be returning for Tracker Season 2, despite the Season 1 finale not doing anything to set up a departure. The explanation in the premiere was that her character, Teddi, was busy helping her mom off-screen, and her marriage to Velma was suffering because of it. We're seeing more of Reenie and Teddi as a result, which is fun, but Weigert making an appearance could provide some closure.

Camryn Manheim - Law & Order

Camryn Manheim spent the first two seasons of Law & Order's revival as Lt. Kate Dixon, but left the unit between Season 23 and Season 24. The explanation was satisfying enough and Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady is one of my favorite new TV characters of 2024, but why not have Riley or Shaw call on their old lieutenant to consult on a case? Or fact-check themselves? Or anything that would get Manheim back as a guest?

It remains to be seen if any or all of these actors drop by their old shows in 2025, and I think the odds are better for some than others. Most of these shows also have yet to be renewed beyond the 2024-2025 TV schedule, so it also remains to be seen how much time is left for them to make another appearance.