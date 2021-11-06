After Mandalorian And Simpsons Roles, Timothy Olyphant Has Landed A New TV Show

Timothy Olyphant’s acting resume has continued to grow as the television roles just keep pouring in. Of course, most viewers loved him as Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian Season 2. Olyphant has shown several times that he can hop from genre to genre without a stumble. In fact, he'll even soon be part of The Simpsons. And the Emmy nominee’s latest television role might be his biggest shift yet.

The Hollywood Reporter announced The Mandalorian scene-stealer will join the Amazon musical drama Daisy Jones & The Six in a recurring role. Timothy Olyphant will portray Rod, the series’ namesake band’s brash road manager. Olyphant’s character will try to keep the band’s inner personal issues from derailing their rise to superstardom. As a recurring character, it is unknown how many of the ten episodes the Justified alum will appear in.

Timothy Olyphant is an incredible addition to an already stacked cast for the upcoming Amazon drama. Riley Keough is set to play the title character with Sam Caflin and Will Harrison playing band members and brothers Billy and Graham Dunne, respectively. Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Witehouse, Nabiya Be, Sebastian Chacon and Tom Wright round out the Daisy Jones & The Six cast. The musical series is based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel about a beloved 1970s rock band.

Chronicling the band’s rise and fall has not only heavy hitters in front of the camera but also behind the camera. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will oversee the series with Witherspoon as an executive producer. The musical drama is poised to be another win for Timothy Olyphant in a long line of notable roles. In fact, it's not even his first notable streaming role, as he found a home on Netflix for several seasons to star in Santa Clarita Diet.

That said, it was joining the Star Wars universe on Disney+ for a guest role as Cobb Vanth that earned him his first Emmy nomination as a performer since being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor for Justified back in 2011. Plus, he's still on a roll on television. He will pop up in the upcoming Simpsons two-parter “A Serious Flanders.” Taking on varying role after role seems to be working in Olyphant’s favor as more viewers get to see his versatility. Anyway, who doesn’t need more Raylan Givens in their lives, even if Justified ended years ago?

Timothy Olyphant has shown over the years there’s no role or genre too big or small for him to tackle at least once. While television seems to be his mainstay, his film career is busy as well with a few releases in 2021. Olyphant will be seen next in National Champions, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 24. He has a few more lined up for 2022. With all these projects coming out, let the Timothy Olyphant renaissance commence.