Ahead Of Eighth Child’s Birth, Nick Cannon Opened Up About His Split From Mariah Carey And How It Changed His Views On Monogamy

It’s been six years since Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey’s marriage came to an end and, in that time, the former talk show host has had a number of relationships and fathered at least five more children (soon to be six) with multiple women. There’s something about the “Always Be My Baby” singer, though, that he hasn’t quite been able to get past, and he recently opened up about his split from the mother of his oldest two children. In doing so, he revealed how the divorce changed his views on marriage and monogamy.

Nick Cannon’s love life has been a hot gossip topic since it was revealed that Bre Tiesi was expecting a child with him just months after he welcomed three children with two other women. The actor has spoken at length about his large and nontraditional family, his views on monogamy and who his favorite baby mama is . But on the May 24 episode of It's Tricky with Raquel Harper (opens in new tab), he gave some rare comments about his divorce from Mariah Carey, admitting that now when it comes to marriage and monogamy, "I'm not built for that":

That to me was one of the greatest experiences of my life, and for that to have come to an end as well, it’s like why would I go back if I couldn’t make that work out right? … It’s almost like, yo, I did my best in this space, and now I feel like there’s a new journey in my life. There’s different experiences that I have to see, but I’m not going to backtrack and put myself in that position again because it doesn’t get better than that.

It definitely sounds like the media personality still holds his ex-wife in the highest regard, despite their marriage not working out. The former couple met in 2005, tying the knot three years later and welcoming twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott. Though they split in 2016, the Drumline actor said they “talk quite often and I have so much respect for her and consider her still to this day one of my best friends.”

The end of their romantic relationship has apparently stuck with him, though, as he admitted to Raquel Harper that divorce felt like a personal failure. When asked if he had not yet healed from the divorce, Nick Cannon admitted:

I think probably I’m still going through it. I mean, when you go through something like that, one thing I definitely feel like in my life, divorce is a sense of, ‘You failed,’ and when you have that level of failure with everyone seeing it, it was a lot on me for a long time, and I didn’t really know how to process it. I had to go find myself. I had to go within. And probably some decisions after that and even still to this day, like man, when it gets dark, I’ll be like, ‘Dang, I wonder what would happen if I would have did this different or did that,’ so I definitely feel like I deal with it still.

Many fans wondered if he was “dealing with it” by trying to reconcile with his ex-wife , after releasing a song in February called “Alone," which included lyrics about keeping his “distance” and not wanting to “fuck it up” for someone he seemingly knew who had moved on. The song even sampled one of Mariah Carey’s songs, “Love Takes Time.” The Masked Singer host responded about the personal nature of the song, but he knew that winning Carey back was “impossible.”

The “Fantasy” singer, for her part, may have responded as well. Generally known to keep her love life private, Mariah Carey posted a Valentine’s Day selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. Was she taking a shot at her ex-husband, or merely celebrating the romantic holiday? I guess that’s for us to interpret as we wish.