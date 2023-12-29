American Pickers Is Back (For A Huge Number Of Episodes), See How Mike Wolfe And Danielle Colby Celebrated

For almost 14 years, fans have been watching Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby travel the U.S. in search of rare artifacts and national treasures to either add to their own personal collections or sell in their antique shops. They were also joined by Frank Fritz, who suffered a stroke over a year ago, but seems to be on the mend and occasionally still picks. With 24 seasons under its belt, the show doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon, and it has still been doing well in the ratings. After it was announced that the History Channel had handed out 40 more episodes to the show, the stars celebrated.

Ahead of the Season 25 premiere on the 2023 TV schedule (which happened on December 27), Wolfe took to Instagram to share the big news with fans. Looking as calm, cool, and collected as ever, he told fans that that was what filming 40 more episodes of American Pickers looks like. If it’s like drinking a beverage on a deck in the middle of the woods, then sign me up:

Of course, doing all of that cross-country traveling can be exhausting, so it’s not so surprising that Wolfe is celebrating on the down low. Since the show is currently on its 25th season, fans have probably been concerned that American Pickers might come to an end, especially following news that Wolfe and Frank Fritz had a fallout. Not to mention the fact that 25 seasons is a lot, and in only 14 years, as well.

Luckily, that doesn’t seem to be the case. With a new season and a guaranteed 40 more episodes, American Pickers is doing incredibly well. Danielle Colby also took to Instagram to celebrate the good news and promote the new season:

Even though American Pickers will be getting 40 more episodes, it’s unknown how the episodes will be split up. It’s unlikely all 40 will be part of Season 25. There also isn’t a set number of episodes for the previous seasons, as it’s been anywhere between nine and 24 episodes. This means that American Pickers could very well be going through Season 27 at most, meaning that it’s going to be here for a long time.

The Season 25 premiere saw the Pickers heading to South Carolina, where the Wolfe brothers went to a main street grocery and a classic car place. They also went to a honey hole in West Virginia while Danielle Colby uncovered cash in a hidden compartment. Already it seems like Season 25 will be a lot to handle, and pretty entertaining. Fans will have to tune in to see where else in the country they will go and hope that they will keep people updated as American Pickers continues filming.

Going into the new year, new episodes of American Pickers air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Even despite going across the country, it seems like Mike and Robbie Wolfe, Jersey Jon, and Danielle Colby, along with the rest of the crew, are still having an exciting time and don’t plan on slowing down.