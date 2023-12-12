T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Clear The Air After Comment About Pal Sara Haines Getting Fired From The View Ran Around
Maybe some didn't find the joke so funny.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to the public eye one year after ABC removed them from GMA3’s broadcast amid the revelation that the co-hosts had become romantically involved. On last week's premiere episode of their new podcast, Amy & T.J., they discussed their mental health struggles and thanked the people who helped them survive the media storm, including The View co-host Sara Haines. However, a joke about ABC possibly firing Haines for supporting Robach got a lot of attention, and the podcast hosts cleared the air on their most recent episode.
The former ABC News employees previously opened up about being so thankful for the people who had been persistent about checking in on them over the past year, and on the December 11 episode of Amy & T.J., “The Story Continues,” they said they were overwhelmed with gratitude as even more people had reached out. But while mentioning some of their supporters by name, Amy Robach brought up Sara Haines and how previous comments had gotten a little out of control. Robach clarified:
What made those comments so poignant is that both GMA3 and The View are owned by ABC News, with Sara Haines serving as a correspondent for GMA many times over the past decade. After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were suspended, it was reported that the co-anchors lost a lot of support from their colleagues amid the investigation into whether or not they’d violated company policy. It’s understandable that people could be concerned for an employee who chose to support a friend during the seemingly scandalous situation.
T.J. Holmes, however, was amused by the fracas their joke had caused, and stirred the pot a little as he said, “We just found out they’re not renewing…” He trailed off before suggesting something had actually happened with Sara Haines’ contract, and made it clear that, again, his comment was all in jest.
With Amy Robach and Sara Haines apparently scheduled for a lunch date this week, it doesn’t sound like The View co-host took issue with the podcast comments. Haines never tried to hide her connection to Robach, saying in a Q&A on social media that she “abso-friggin-lutely” was still pals with the former ABC News anchor.
Sara Haines also showed grace for her friend’s situation when the topic of cheating came up on The View back in January 2023. Without mentioning names, Joy Behar seemed to allude to the GMA3 drama when she questioned if there was ever justification for a workplace fling between people in unsatisfying marriages. Haines jumped in, differentiating between a fling and falling in love, theorizing that staying in a marriage when you’re in love with someone else might not be the best example to set for children.
You can continue to hear what Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have to say about their relationship, with new episodes of their podcast dropping each Monday.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann