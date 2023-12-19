After Marriage Rumors Swirled Around Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes, The Two Broke Their Silence On How They Feel About Tying The Knot

It’s been over a year since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship became public knowledge, and a lot seems to have changed since them. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts remained quiet for most of the months that followed, yet that’s no longer the case. Holmes and Robach scored a new gig , which sees them serving as the co-hosts of a new podcast. They’re using their platform to address rumors about their relationship and get candid about the struggles they faced amid their relationship drama . Now, months after marriage rumors swirled around them, they broke their silence on whether they plan to tie the knot.

One could argue that marriage is one of the biggest subjects that’s weighing on the public’s mind, when it comes to T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. It was reported back in August that Robach and Holmes were planning to get engaged . Of course, neither spoke up to verify the report at the time. On this week’s episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast , the pair answered an array of questions from listeners about their professional and personal lives. Matrimony inevitably cropped up during the episode. Robach was the first to weigh in and, while a ceremony doesn’t seem to be set in stone, it sounds like someone popping the question isn’t… out of the question:

It’s under consideration. … We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let's see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it… I don’t know, we both have two marriages under our belts, so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards. But there is something, I get it. It's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. … It's on the table. It's on the table.

Amy Robach was first married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares two daughters, from 1996 to 2008. She then walked down the aisle with actor Andrew Shue, as they married in 2010 and finalized their divorce earlier in 2023. Meanwhile, T.J. Holmes and Amy Ferson wed in 2004 and divorced in 2007. The CNN alum then married Marilee Fiebig in 2010, and the couple, who have one daughter together, also settled their divorce in 2023. So as Robach mentioned, she and her partner do have a lot of marriage miles on them.

Later in the conversation though, T.J. Holmes, who joked about a “tiny box” being under their Christmas tree this year, admitted that he would like to get married. And his reason for wanting to exchange vows has to do with the age difference between him and his significant other:

I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing you, a 50-year-old woman, as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid. But you’re going to be 51 soon, and I’m going to be 46. So this means when you were in high school, I was in elementary school. … You were in college, I was in junior high school.

Something that can be said with much certainty is that following the drama involving their former marriages, both are now in the position to get married. As mentioned, both of their latest divorces are now final. The two, who made their red carpet debut as a couple just a few weeks ago, seem to be in a good place as is, however. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see whether Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes decide to take that big step. Also, I’m curious to hear what’s in that “tiny box” the two have sitting under the tree.

New episodes of iHeartRadio’s Amy & T.J. drop on Tuesdays and are available wherever you get your podcasts.