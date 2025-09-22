Georgie And Mandy's Montana Jordan Shared The Next Character Who Needs Their Own Spinoff, And I Totally Agree

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is returning to the 2025 TV schedule for Season 2. With that, fans will soon get to learn why Georgie has that black eye and what will become of Mandy and her former lover-turned-boss. We'll also see more of the characters completely original to the Young Sheldon spinoff, one of which Montana Jordan believes deserves a spinoff of their own.

I'm not sure anyone originally envisioned The Big Bang Theory spawning a prequel and multiple spinoffs, but it's working. Considering the success, I would imagine this IP will continue to expand with other offshoots until the public shows it no longer wants them. On that note, US Weekly asked Jordan about his pick for a character worthy of a spinoff, and I totally agree with his answer.

Montana Jordan Thinks Connor Deserves A Spinoff

Montana Jordan's answer to the spinoff question wasn't shocking at all, considering he name-checked the most interesting character of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage so far. Jordan showed some love to his co-star Dougie Baldwin, saying Mandy's brother, Connor McAllister, would be a great lead in a spinoff:

I think Connor’s spinoff would be really great. His character is starting to blossom a lot and they’re having fun with it. He’s a good character.

Whether it's his strange friendship with Jay Leno or the fact that he wooed a woman despite living above his parents' garage, Connor would be an intriguing lead for a new installment the Big Bang Theory world. I fully endorse this, as I love the character's unique take on life and would love to see how his adventures would unfold in a full-length series that places him at the center of the action.

The Big Bang Theory Already Has Another Spinoff In The Works

The idea of Connor getting his own spinoff in The Big Bang Theory is plausible, especially considering there are already spinoffs in the works. Kevin Sussman's Stuart, the comic book shop owner who had a weird relationship with Howard Wolowitz's mother, is getting his own show. Said series is called Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and it'll be a multiversal story that features familiar faces from the larger franchise.

The producers definitely seem willing to try different ideas based on the spinoffs that either have or are being created. If a series as detached from The Big Bang Theory's science like Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage can be successful, then why not a Connor-led spinoff? The '90s setting, mixed with his love of strange music and counter culture, could definitely make for an entertaining series. Such a show could also make for something completely different from what fans have seen in this franchise so far.

I also just like the idea that The Big Bang Theory producers could continue to give spinoffs to random characters in their shows. And, as a result, a decade from now, fans could still be watching sitcoms that are loosely tied to the original series. Honestly, with the shelf life The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon have had, it's not so wild a future to imagine, so I'm keeping my fingers crossed that Connor gets his time in the sun.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns to CBS for Season 2 on Thursday, October 16th. Tune in to see the Cooper/McAllister family's latest adventures, and maybe even some big surprises. When the season premieres, you can check out new episodes using a YouTube TV subscription.