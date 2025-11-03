I’m Amazed Georgie And Mandy Perfectly Recreated A Young Sheldon Set, And Montana Jordan Shared His Take

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 is rolling right along on the 2025 TV schedule and giving viewers a lot to talk about. The latest episode featured Mary Cooper back out and dating following George Sr.'s death as well as her kids' reaction to it. Something viewers might've missed was the complete recreation of a set from Young Sheldon, which impressed me. That production-related endeavor also sparked a response from Montana Jordan.

For the latest episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the production team completely recreated the Cooper family dining room from scratch, replicating the set that was once used on Young Sheldon. Montana Jordan talked about it further during an interview with TVLine, and shared just how pleased he was with his colleagues' work:

It's incredible because we're on a completely different stage now. Anything that you see that was on 'Young Sheldon' was rebuilt on a completely different stage — and how well did they do it? I mean, you watched it! You can't even tell it's different. You feel like it's on the same stage, the same place as it was last time.

I totally agree with Montana Jordan, speaking as someone who just assumed some of the sets from Young Sheldon were held onto for scenes that would be filmed at the Cooper house. I almost wonder if there were people on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage who wished that were the case, because I can imagine it wasn't easy recreating that stage.

As mentioned, the episode centered around Mary's dating, and viewers even met the man that she's seeing. Georgie was initially upset by the news but, after he saw how happy his mother was, he decided to back off and keep his opinions to himself.

That said, I can't help but wonder if Mary's relationship continues, we may see more episodes in the Cooper family dining room and other areas of the house. It helps keep Mary and Missy in the story and, according to Montana Jordan, that's a good thing:

Anytime that we get to have any of the Cooper family back on set, it's always a blast. We had a great family dynamic behind the scenes on that show, as we do on this show, so anytime we can bring them back, we're always welcoming them.

The bulk of the Cooper family has appeared on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but we're still waiting on one major cameo. Actors on the show have discussed when, or if, Iain Armitage will appear in an episode and reprise his role as Sheldon Cooper.

So far, there's no word as to whether Armitage will pop up in Season 2, but it's always a possibility. If that were to be the case, I wonder if we'd see Sheldon's old bedroom recreated as well. I'd love for the production crew to meticulously recreate it, but I wouldn't fault them for focusing on the parts of the Cooper house that are already built.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage may not have time for Sheldon, what with all the issues cropping up from Mandy's increased popularity, and the stress Georgie's had trying to run the tire shop with Ruben. With all that going on, I'm not sure how the CBS sitcom would be able to squeeze in a Sheldon cameo, but perhaps they'd find a way!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, with episodes also available to stream on Paramount+ later. Season 2 is already shaping up to be better that Season 1 in my book, and we're only a few episodes in. I'm excited to see where this season goes, and whether any other Young Sheldon set pieces are recreated along the way.