As Kanye West Navigates Financial Issues, He’s Reportedly Shelling Out A Lot Of Cash For His And Bianca Censori’s Rent

Though Kanye West finally saw his divorce from Kim Kardashian completely settled by late November 2022 , the rapper also saw himself become embroiled in an ever increasing media firestorm during that same time. His anti-Semitic comments and many other controversial statements and activities led to several major brands parting ways with the star, leading to a reported loss of his billionaire status, with him also being in the middle of quite a few lawsuits that are still on-going. In the midst of all this, though, he’s reportedly shelling out quite a lot of money for his and Bianca Censori ’s rent these days.

How Much Is Kanye West Supposedly Paying In Rent Now?

We were just a few days into 2023 when it was revealed that West had remarried , and was now with Yeezy’s architectural designer, Censori . One can only assume that this new romantic partnership was a bright spot amid his many legal and financial troubles, and a report from The U.S. Sun says that he’s actually now spending $20,000 a month on a penthouse apartment in Los Angeles.

As one would likely expect, the location, which is said to be a short drive from his new Yeezy headquarters on Melrose Avenue, is far from the only reason for the hefty monthly price tag. The West Hollywood spot may only feature two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, but it’s still very much considered a luxury space, as it has the “minimalist” design style he’s known to enjoy, along with a heated pool, rooftop cafe, private movie theater, a bar and lounge area, a 24 hour concierge and valet service.

While many people simply cannot fathom paying $20 grand a month in rent, especially if we have any money problems going on at the time, West is, obviously, not dealing with the kinds of finances that most of us are, even while being in the middle of several lawsuits. In fact, the fashion mogul was just granted a legal win in his suit with Adidas (which dropped the “Donda Chant” artist in October 2022) , as a judge decided that he can, for the time being, continue to control $75 million that was made from his Yeezy shoes with the powerhouse brand.

That is a significant current win for the businessman, but that suit is still ongoing, as are some other legal troubles. He’s being sued by two former employees of his Donda Academy school, who say they were fired after reporting several educational, safety, health violations at the institution. West’s former CFO/senior financial advisor is also suing him for breach of contract and $4.5 million , as are others, like Phantom Labs for his canceled 2022 Coachella concert and a music publishing company for copyright infringement on his song, “Flowers,” for instance.