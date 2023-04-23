As Sofia Richie Stunned On Her Wedding Day, How Was Her Ex Scott Disick Feeling?
Congratulations to Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge!
Sofia Richie is a married woman! The model and her partner Elliot Grainge tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in France over the weekend, with the bride stunning her guests in a Chanel gown. The wedding came a year after the couple announced their engagement, after dating since October 2020. The daughter of Lionel Richie (and sister of Nicole) famously dated Scott Disick for over three years before breaking up things in May 2020, so how is Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy feeling about the whole situation?
Scott Disick Is ‘A Bit Sad’ Amid Sofia Richie’s Nuptials
Despite Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ultimately not working out, there’s no denying how much the two meant to each other. They started dating after his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian — the mother of his three children — ended for good in 2017. Sources say the Flip It Like Disick star is going through a rough time right now for multiple reasons, including Richie’s wedding. ET reports:
Scott Disick reportedly had no hard feelings for the couple when they got engaged in April 2022, but joked at the time that he was like the main character of Good Luck Chuck, whose partners find their one true love after being with him. Sofia Richie’s engagement also came amidst Kourtney Kardashian’s three weddings with Travis Barker, who said on the Hulu special ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis that he’d always known Kourtney was the one.
One can see how the timing of those two events would be a lot for Lord Disick to handle, but something tells me he was the furthest thing from Sofia Richie’s mind this weekend.
Sofia Richie Stuns In Chanel Haute Couture For French Wedding
A few weeks ahead of the April 22 ceremony, Vogue reports that the bride traveled to Paris for a final dress fitting at Chanel haute couture salons. While we have yet to see any of the images from the weekend celebrations, Richie and the fashion mag showed off her looks on Instagram with some behind-the-scenes shots from the fitting:
Her weekend wedding attire included dresses for the rehearsal dinner, the ceremony and the afterparty, per Vogue, with the wedding gown featuring “a unique bridal silhouette with a criss-cross neckline inspired by a look from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection.” A blue “S&E” was sewn into the inside of the fabric to give the bride her something blue.
Hopefully Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are having the best days of their lives with family and friends, although it’s unfortunate to hear that Scott Disick may be struggling with everything that’s going on. Fans will be able to get more insight into Disick’s state of mind, as he’s set to return to The Kardashians in Season 3 when it premieres Thursday, May 25.
Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend did not appear in Season 2 after the KUWTK alum had complaints about how her former man was factoring into her and Travis Barker’s Season 1 storylines. You can catch up on the first two seasons of The Kardashians, in addition to ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis, with a Hulu subscription, and be sure to see what other premieres are coming up with our 2023 TV schedule.
