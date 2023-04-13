Travis Barker Got Candid About How He ‘Always Knew’ Kourtney Kardashian Was The One: ‘I Just Didn’t Want To Ruin Our Friendship By Trying Anything’
Endgame!
It’s been almost a year since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it official, saying “I do” in three separate wedding ceremonies. Now Kravis fans are able to take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down during those celebrations, with the premiere of Til Death Do Us Part (now available to stream with a Hulu subscription). Included in the exclusive footage were many toasts, speeches and declarations of love for the PDA-loving couple, including Barker’s sweet speech at their Italian ceremony, where he told his wife he “always knew” she was the one but had been afraid to ruin their friendship.
Til Death Do Us Part (opens in new tab) gave fans an inside look at the couple’s post-Grammy Awards, Elvis-officiated Las Vegas wedding and their tiny courthouse affair, which made their union legal and allowed Kourtney Kardashian’s grandmother and Travis Barker’s father the opportunity to be involved, since they couldn’t travel to Italy. The majority of the wedding special, though, followed the reality stars around Portofino, Italy, and the groom had a rare moment in the spotlight with a sweet speech at the reception, telling their friends and family:
Kourtney Kardashian previously spilled the tea on how she and Travis Barker became more than friends, with the oldest of the reality TV siblings revealing that she actually made the first move. Her husband, however, admitted that he might have tried to cross that line a little sooner, as he continued:
The couple were famously friends for over a decade before leveling up on their relationship. The Blink 182 drummer even made a few appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where it was established that they were neighbors and close friends, and that their respective children were all close with each other. Travis Barker said they had such a good thing going, for a while he thought he should just be grateful for that. He concluded his speech by saying:
It’s no surprise that quite a few people in attendance could be seen wiping tears from their eyes after that heartfelt toast.
Their first year of marriage hasn’t come without its struggles, though. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were very open about their fertility issues, documenting on The Kardashians the different tactics they tried in an attempt to have a child of their own. Also, last June the drummer was rushed to the hospital with pancreatitis, and his wife remained by his side for the duration of his stay.
Even through the tougher times, the Barkers certainly still seem happy together, and we’ll surely get to see more when The Kardashians returns to Hulu for Season 3 on Thursday, May 25. In the meantime, see what other shows are premiering soon with our 2023 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley