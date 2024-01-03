As Suits Creator Works On Spinoff, Patrick J. Adams And Gabriel Macht Are Set For A TV Reunion

If 2023 could be billed as the year of anything, particularly with regards to TV, then it was definitely The Year Of Suits. While the legal drama was popular during its original run on USA (where it lasted for nine seasons , from 2011-2019), I doubt that even fans of the series could have guessed how big the show would become once the first eight seasons were available to everyone with a Netflix subscription in late June. It led to a renewed desire from viewers for more legal adventures set in the same world , and now that the creator is working on a Suits spinoff , original stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht are set for their own TV reunion.

How Will Suits Stars Patrick J. Adams And Gabriel Macht Reunite On TV?

Fans of the Mike Ross and Harvey Specter dynamic are likely hoping that we’ll get to see Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht together in the proposed Suits spinoff, so there is both good and kinda bad news to their TV reunion. Good news first! We don’t have to wait months or potentially years to see the stars together again on TV, as Variety reports that we’ll get to watch their glorious reunion live on Sunday, January 7, when the duo presents an award at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

And, this, of course, has led us to the kinda bad news, which is that there are no plans right now for either of them to reprise their legal eagles from the now record-breaking streaming show . But! Fans will still get to see Adams and Macht together soon, and considering how immensely popular Suits was during the latter part of 2023, something tells me that just the sight of the actors together could set off another streaming binge for many people. I don’t know if everyone will be up for watching the entire series 17 times , but once more couldn’t hurt!

What’s Going On With The Suits Spinoff, Anyway?

As noted, all of the recent attention to Suits made fans new and old desire more from the lawyers of Pearson Hardman (or whichever of the eight or so names the firm had). Obviously, the dream would be for Macht, Adams, and their co-stars (including Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Meghan Markle) to bring their beloved characters back to life in some form. However, series creator Aaron Korsh has already admitted that the idea of coming up with new plots is “just torture to me,” plus he’s “satisfied” with how Suits ended .

Though Korsh previously noted that he’d be interested in doing a prequel series about Rachel’s dad, Robert Zane, the idea that’s being worked on now is very different. It won’t pick up where the original left off, or even focus on any characters from that show in any time period. Instead, the potential show will take place "in the same timeframe" and follow brand new characters in a similar legal environment who will also be "amazing looking people" in “great clothes.”