Kelly Reilly Shared Update On Yellowstone's Season 6 Reports, And I Totally Agree With Her One Condition For Returning To Play Beth

After months and months of waiting, we know the final episodes of Yellowstone’s fifth season will air on the 2024 TV schedule on November 10. However, now, questions are revolving around whether Taylor Sheridan’s flagship Western will continue past Season 5's finale. So far, there have been reports that Season 6 of Yellowstone could happen, while members of the cast have been posting wrap messages that allude to the finality of Season 5. Well, now, Kelly Reilly is setting the record straight and explaining her one condition – which I totally agree with – for coming back to play Beth Dutton.

A few weeks ago, a report came out that claimed Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were in talks to return as Rip and Beth for a sixth season of Yellowstone. However, Teeter actress Jennifer Landon posted about wrapping the “last season” of the show. So, it’s hard to tell if Sheridan’s wickedly popular series will continue or not.

However, the Beth actress provided some clarity on the matter while chatting with EW , saying:

There's potentially another chapter. It's being talked about now.

So, along with confirming that Beth would be in Texas for part of her story this season, Reilly kept the confirmation streak alive by corroborating the Season 6 reports. However, as she said, nothing is set in stone yet, they are simply in talks.

She elaborated on that point, by telling the outlet her condition for coming back to play Beth, and it’s one I 100% agree with. She said:



Nothing is set in stone. But if Taylor wants to write it, I would want to do it. That's it. Because he's the one that's written every single line I've ever said. She came from his imagination. But we're both in agreement that there's a shift that has to take place. Because you can't keep telling the same story. This story is ending. Yellowstone as we know it is ending, but if there is more story to tell with some of the characters, it's going to be a little different.

I’m with her, if Taylor Sheridan isn’t writing the show, I don’t know if I’d want to watch it. While Sheridan’s list of upcoming Yellowstone shows (and exclusive series on Paramount+) is long and expanding, this modern Western is his No. 1 series and the one that started it all. I wouldn’t want to see a version of it that wasn’t under his control.

How To Watch Yellowstone (Image credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network ) You can stream Seasons 1 through 5A with a Peacock subscription.

Yellowstone is quintessential Taylor Sheridan, and you can feel how much Reilly trusts him and his story from the quote above. So, if she were to come back to play the Dutton sibling, I’d want it to be a really great story, and I think the writer/producer is probably the only person who could pen it.

Fans really want a Rip and Beth show , and I do too. It sounds like Reilly is ready to give it to them. However, Sheridan also needs to be in the same boat for it to happen.

Overall, while nothing is confirmed, it’s thrilling to finally get some solid confirmation that there are talks about Yellowstone moving forward past Season 5. It’s also fulfilling to know that while we might see Rip and Beth again, these upcoming episodes will serve as a conclusion to this OG era of Taylor Sheridan’s modern Western.