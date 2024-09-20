’Would I Like A Spinoff?’ Someone Asked Cole Hauser About Those Yellowstone Rumors And I Am Loving He Didn’t ‘Rein’ In His Answer

Now that we’re getting closer and closer to Yellowstone’s Season 5B premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , its cast is getting asked if this is really it or if they’ll be back for another ride. Specifically, Rip and Beth actors, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are being questioned about this topic, because word on the street is their characters would lead whatever comes next after the upcoming episodes finish airing. Now, Hauser has directly addressed the situation, and I love that he didn’t rein in his answer.

While it was believed for a while that Season 5B would be Yellowstone’s last hurrah, a report came out claiming that Reilly and Hauser were in talks to lead a sixth season of Taylor Sheridan’s Western . Earlier this week, the Beth actress shared her take on Season 6 , saying “there’s potentially another chapter” and that talks were happening about it. Now, her on-screen husband is opening up about the topic, telling Cigar Aficionado (via Deadline ):

I don’t make the decisions, brother — I’m a hired gun. Would I like a spinoff? Yeah. It’s been a pleasure working with this cast, with Taylor Sheridan; why would we stop a good thing? Yeah, pen it and let’s do it.

Just like people love Rip, Beth and their relationship , Hauser clearly adores this show and the story they’re telling. So, yeah, he wants to do more.

Considering how passionate fans are about John Dutton’s daughter and most loyal ranchand, it makes sense that they would be at the center of a sixth season or spinoff of Yellowstone. So, Hauser being so enthusiastic about its potential makes me feel great.

He then explained that he loves that people are drawn to Rip, and he’d happily play him past these final episodes of Season 5. Touching on why he loves working on this Western so much, the actor said:

I have the greatest office in the world. I’ve been saying that for seven years. I get to go out in nature, ride a horse, chase cows, cut rope, rein at times…it’s a very special role. At the same time too, I kind of kick myself, remind myself, this is about as good as it gets.

How To Watch Yellowstone And Its Spinoffs (Image credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network) You can stream Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription and catch new episodes on the Paramount Network starting November 10. To stream all of Taylor Sheridan’s other shows, including Yellowstone’s spinoffs all you need is a Paramount+ subscription.

So, it sounds like if this choice was up to Cole Hauser and Cole Hauser alone, more Yellowstone would be happening.

For the last year, it’s felt like the majority of the news surrounding Yellowstone had to do with Kevin Costner not returning to play John Dutton and the alleged drama surrounding it. So, hearing Hauser’s excited comments about wanting to play Rip after Season 5B is refreshing and encouraging.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors