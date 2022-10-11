Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
Can one imagine a universe without Amy Farrah Fowler?
When it comes to sitcom romances, there have been few delightfully nerdier couplings than The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, whose romantic foibles culminated in matrimonial bliss, as officiated by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill. Such a positive fate was not immediately foreseen when Mayim Bialik was brought into the show, however, and for a short while, it seemed as if Amy wasn’t destined for virginity-taking. But star Jim Parsons sounds like he would never have let the creative team lose the character, and shared his thoughts on why he thinks adding Amy (and Bernadette) was one of the smartest decisions the writers ever made.
Hitting stores two and a half years after the CBS sitcom’s series finale, Glamour editor Jessica Radloff’s new behind-the-scenes oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series delves into all the anecdotes and background info from the ever-popular comedy’s twelves years on the air. In an excerpt from the book focused on Amy’s future after the Season 3 finale (via EW), Mayim Bialik claimed she thought she wasn’t due for the long haul, given the one-episode-at-a-time booking structure, though former showrunner Steve Molaro said co-creator Chuck Lorre argued for keeping Bialik despite the “female Sheldon” comparison factors.
And there was apparently one point in the fourth season where Parsons decided he would step up to the plate when it came to keeping Mayim Bialik’s quirky physicist around. In his words:
Now, it’s not clear exactly how hardcore Jim Parsons had to get by way of convincing the show’s creative team to keep Bialik around, but I like to picture him in ‘30s Hollywood gangster mode, walking around the offices and making casual threats. It almost definitely didn’t need to come to that, but it’s awesome to know that the Big Bang star was dedicated to keeping his newest co-star around. Which in some ways would foreshadow Parsons bringing the actress into the fold when putting together the post-BBT comedy Call Me Kat.
The future Hollywood star went on to say why he thought The Big Bang Theory adding Amy and Bernadette was so smart, specifically for the timing of it all. In his words:
All too often, TV shows introduce haphazard new ideas at times when the norm has become stale, but BBT brought in Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch at a time when things were already rolling along smoothly, which just made everything gel together that much better.
For what it's worth, Bialik says while she wasn't confident she would be going forward with the show beyond the early days of Season 4, it was more a product of her own thought patterns, as opposed to anyone on the show making her feel unwelcome. Here's how she put it:
I can't even imagine what The Big Bang Theory Season 10 would have looked like without Amy around. Or what it would be like to watch Young Sheldon without knowing that he ends up with someone just as spectrum-aligned. Thankfully, such imagining is entirely unnecessary.
The Big Bang Theory is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, while Jessica Radloff’s new book is in stores everywhere (opens in new tab) October 11. Head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way.
