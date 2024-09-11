Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 8, And How They Could Save Themselves From The Jury House

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother 26 live feeds as of Wednesday, September 11th. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

The jury phase of Big Brother 26 has begun, and the Houseguests will decide who will be the first jury member to decide the winner. Week 8 Head of Household Chelsie Baham originally nominated Angela Murray and Kimo Apaka, but Makensy Manbeck's veto win pushed Angela out, with Quinn Martin going up in her place. So, which of these two men is most likely to go home?

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds and tracking what Houseguests say as we get closer to eviction night. Here's how the situation stands and the moves the person heading out the door will need to make to prevent going to the jury house.

Quinn Is Likely Headed To The Jury House

Quinn was backdoored this week, and there's really no question as to why. He's technically a two-time HOH thanks to his Deepfake HOH power, and one of the stronger competitors left in the game. Taking him out would be a big move, and both Chelsie and Makensy would like to put on their resumes at the end of the season they were responsible for making it happen.

I wouldn't say its impossible for Quinn to save himself. However, it'll take a lot of work to make the idea of keeping him around more appealing than sending him home.

Quinn Could Still Save Himself With Four Votes

Quinn needs four votes, or three votes and an HOH tiebreaker vote to stay and send Kimo to the jury house, and he seems to know exactly who he needs to approach to make it happen. If Quinn can sway these other Big Brother Houseguests, he might just make it to next week:

Leah

Makensy

Angela

Cam

Leah voting to keep him feels like a lock at this point, and we have two other surprising potential votes. Makensy has openly said she'd be open to keeping Quinn despite being part of the reason he's on the block, and Angela has also offered a vote to keep him. Whether they're genuine about that remains to be seen, but that would be enough to force a tie and make Chelsie make the tie-breaking vote.

Chelsie doesn't want to make that vote, however, and as it stands right now, it seems she'd much sooner send Quinn to the jury if she had to. She could be swayed into keeping Quinn if Cam Sullivan-Brown agreed to keep him, but so far, he's the biggest holdout on saving Quinn. It's a bit confusing because it seems like Quinn and Cam have a better in-game relationship than Kimo and Cam, but perhaps it's more who he sees as the biggest threat.

If Quinn can sway Cam, he might be able to secure Chelsie as a tie vote in his favor or be able to secure the votes without Chelsie at all. I wouldn't rule out his ability to make it happen, as Quinn has been the best in Big Brother at talking himself out of bad situations.

I also think Kimo has been a little too complacent this week with his campaigning, considering he's in a public known trio alliance with T'Kor Clottey and Rubina Bernabe. It's a long shot, but I think Quinn has shown he's a solid enough player to flip this vote and do all he needs to do if he wants to win the game.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see if Quinn can flip the script or if it's too little too late for him.