Big Brother May Be Returning This Winter, And Might Include A Twist I've Wanted For A Long Time

Big Brother Season 27 is over, but it looks like there might be another chance for a former Houseguest to win some of that sweet CBS prize money here soon. Just when I thought I might need to restart the latest episodes with my YouTube TV subscription to fill the void, some Houseguests are hinting a spinoff might be on the way.

That's right, we may be able to watch Big Brother online once again in the next few months, assuming some former Houseguests aren't just pulling a cruel prank. It seems like another winter season of the game is coming, though it's not Reindeer Games or anything we've seen before.

(Image credit: CBS)

Big Brother Might Be Doing An All-Winners Winter Season

As postseason drama continues to spread on social media, I couldn't help but notice a few interesting tweets from some Big Brother winners from the past. Check out Xavier Prather, Josh Martinez, and Taylor Hale all saying the following on their accounts recently:

(Win)ter is coming 👀🥶❄️ - @xaviereprather

🏠🌟🏆 - @JoshMartinez444

lol lemme go pick up some weights 👀😅 #whatsnext - @TheTayMack

Xavier's tweet sticks out to me the most, mainly because of a past interview the producers of Big Brother did. When fans wondered if Celebrity Big Brother would return after its controversial season, producer Allison Grodner noted CBS typically likes to schedule its shortened spinoffs to run as counter-programming to the Winter Olympics. The 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to start in Italy on February 6th and run through the 22nd.

I'm assuming, though only speculating, that these three Houseguests are hinting that Big Brother is returning around the same time as the Winter Olympics to do an all-winners spinoff season of Big Brother. I say that specifically because only winners hinted at it, and this is something former players have talked about for years.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Alumni Have Talked About This Idea For A Long Time

The idea of seeing Big Brother's most memorable winners all meet up and compete in a season of the show has been an idea kicked around for a while. While CinemaBlend covered when Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore "pitched" the idea, it's been an idea that's floated around the fandom for a while in various forms.

More On Big Brother Big Brother's 9 Worst Have-Not Rooms, Ranked

If not all-winners, I've seen other former Houseguests (mainly those who haven't won) suggest that it be "Legends" with some of the most popular players returning in addition to winners. It would certainly open up the spinoff to include people who should've won during their seasons but fell just short due to an unfortunate twist at the end.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

CBS hasn't made a formal announcement that anything is in the works at this time. That said, if I were a betting man, I would feel pretty confident that some Big Brother spinoff is on the way in the new year, and that we'll get to enjoy it before the summer is up. What the theme is exactly, we'll have to wait and see.

YouTube TV: $62.99 a Month for the First Five Months If you're looking to watch Big Brother Season 27, or just watch what's coming up on cable, YouTube TV is the best option. Looking to make the jump from cable to an internet TV package? YouTube TV has you covered with live news, sports, and major broadcast and cable channels. Until September 30, 2025, you can get five months of the service for $62.99 a month before the price jumps to $82.99 a month.

Big Brother is off the air right now, but there could be an announcement about a spinoff coming here soon! That's my hope anyway, because I'm running out of previous seasons to watch while waiting until next summer to roll around.