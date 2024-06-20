Blake Shelton’s Big Birthday Bash Involved A Hilarious Disco Hat, Sleeping In His Clothes And A Bro-ed Out Response From Carson Daly
Looks like the birthday was a success!
Every completed trip around the sun is worthy of being celebrated, and it looks like Blake Shelton did it right, as he marked his 48th birthday by hitting the town with Gwen Stefani. The couple were vacationing in Italy, and apparently quite a few drinks were harmed in the making of said birthday celebration, as evidenced by photos of the country music singer showing off his hilarious new hat before falling asleep in his clothes. The whole scene earned buddy Carson Daly’s stamp of approval.
Blake Shelton shared a few select images from his big birthday night out to Instagram, where he remembered to thank his wife of nearly three years for giving him the “greatest birthday ever.” As for his wardrobe choices, you’ve got to see this disco ball helmet for yourself:
A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)
A photo posted by on
The former coach of The Voice paired the disco hat with some silly novelty glasses and a Hawaiian shirt — the same shirt he can be seen sleeping in in the second photo on the post. It looks like Gwen Stefani put some work into making sure her hubby felt special on his big day, with balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday” floating above his bed.
Carson Daly — whose amazing friendship (and rivalry) with Blake Shelton developed during their time on The Voice and Barmageddon — loved the whole scene, as he bro-ed out in the comments, writing:
Blake Shelton’s post showing the “during” and “after” shots of his birthday bash followed a “before” post earlier in the day that showed him pedaling his way to the hotel via bicycle. That was apparently Gwen Stefani’s way of keeping her husband safe after a few drinks, and hopefully he also soaked up some of the booze by popping into a yummy Italian pizzeria like the we can see in the background:
A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)
A photo posted by on
His birthday may have been spent globetrotting with No Doubt’s lead singer, but Blake Shelton still got lots of love from his friends on social media. In addition to Carson Daly weighing in, other well-wishes (and reactions to his celebrations) included:
- Happy birthday Blake Shelton! ❤️ go eat some pasta for the hangover! The best in the world. – Kristin Chenoweth
- 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 – Niall Horan
- This is awesome 😂 – Carly Pearce
- Happy birthday Blake! Blake’s first Italy trip is a moment in history! – John Legend
- Lol love it! Happy Birthday Blake!! – Nikki Garcia
Several of his former team members from The Voice also made sure to drop in and wish the ex-coach a good day as well. While Blake Shelton isn’t likely to return to the Big Red Chairs, Season 27 will see the comeback of another OG coach in Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman’s presence could also be seen as a good thing for Blake stans who refuse to give up hope that the cowboy will return to the singing competition someday.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It looks like Blake Shelton enjoyed his Italian birthday party, and it’s nice to know that leaving The Voice means that he gets to take more of these trips with Gwen Stefani. Speaking of whom, Stefani will be back in her Big Red Chair when The Voice hits the 2024 TV schedule this fall. She’ll join Reba McEntire and newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, so be sure to tune into NBC..
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.