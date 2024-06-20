Blake Shelton’s Big Birthday Bash Involved A Hilarious Disco Hat, Sleeping In His Clothes And A Bro-ed Out Response From Carson Daly

Every completed trip around the sun is worthy of being celebrated, and it looks like Blake Shelton did it right, as he marked his 48th birthday by hitting the town with Gwen Stefani. The couple were vacationing in Italy, and apparently quite a few drinks were harmed in the making of said birthday celebration, as evidenced by photos of the country music singer showing off his hilarious new hat before falling asleep in his clothes. The whole scene earned buddy Carson Daly’s stamp of approval.

Blake Shelton shared a few select images from his big birthday night out to Instagram , where he remembered to thank his wife of nearly three years for giving him the “greatest birthday ever.” As for his wardrobe choices, you’ve got to see this disco ball helmet for yourself:

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) A photo posted by on

The former coach of The Voice paired the disco hat with some silly novelty glasses and a Hawaiian shirt — the same shirt he can be seen sleeping in in the second photo on the post. It looks like Gwen Stefani put some work into making sure her hubby felt special on his big day, with balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday” floating above his bed.

Carson Daly — whose amazing friendship (and rivalry) with Blake Shelton developed during their time on The Voice and Barmageddon — loved the whole scene, as he bro-ed out in the comments, writing:

That’s my guy…🙌

Blake Shelton’s post showing the “during” and “after” shots of his birthday bash followed a “before” post earlier in the day that showed him pedaling his way to the hotel via bicycle. That was apparently Gwen Stefani’s way of keeping her husband safe after a few drinks, and hopefully he also soaked up some of the booze by popping into a yummy Italian pizzeria like the we can see in the background:

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) A photo posted by on

His birthday may have been spent globetrotting with No Doubt’s lead singer, but Blake Shelton still got lots of love from his friends on social media. In addition to Carson Daly weighing in, other well-wishes (and reactions to his celebrations) included:

Happy birthday Blake Shelton! ❤️ go eat some pasta for the hangover! The best in the world. – Kristin Chenoweth

– Kristin Chenoweth 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 – Niall Horan

– Niall Horan This is awesome 😂 – Carly Pearce

– Carly Pearce Happy birthday Blake! Blake’s first Italy trip is a moment in history! – John Legend

– John Legend Lol love it! Happy Birthday Blake!! – Nikki Garcia

Several of his former team members from The Voice also made sure to drop in and wish the ex-coach a good day as well. While Blake Shelton isn’t likely to return to the Big Red Chairs, Season 27 will see the comeback of another OG coach in Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman’s presence could also be seen as a good thing for Blake stans who refuse to give up hope that the cowboy will return to the singing competition someday.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors