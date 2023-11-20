Blake Shelton Has A Strong Opinion About Putting Up Christmas Decorations Before Thanksgiving, And I Couldn’t Agree More

The holiday season is upon us, with Thanksgiving just around the corner, but it seems the onslaught of Christmas comes earlier each year. Stores have had Christmas displays up for weeks, and some have even dared to start playing the festive songs that come with the season. When to start the holiday celebrations can be a touchy subject, as many prefer to wait until after the turkey’s been carved. Others, however, will take as much of the Christmas spirit as they can get. Blake Shelton falls into the latter category, and I couldn’t agree with his reasoning more.

The topic of yuletide celebrations came up when Blake Shelton reunited with Jennifer Hudson, another former coach of The Voice , on her talk show. When the American Idol alum asked the cowboy if he thought people should don their ugly Christmas sweaters and put their holiday decorations up before Thanksgiving, he had a strong response, saying on a clip from The Jennifer Hudson Show :

Yes. Abso-damn-lutely. Because, listen to me, not only does it look festive and awesome and beautiful, also, if you’re gonna go through the trouble of putting all that crap up, get some time out of it.

I am in complete agreement with the country singer. For one thing, to each his own. If putting up Christmas decorations in November or, dare I say, October brings joy to someone’s life, who are any of us to take that away from them? Secondly, stringing holiday lights and getting the other accoutrements on display is such a chore, and what’s more depressing than loading everything back into the attic at New Year’s? I say the more time between these two deeds, the better.

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton is a big fan of Christmas. He and wife Gwen Stefani have each released Christmas albums full of both covers and original music, pairing up for a duet of “You Make Me Feel Like Christmas” and recording separate versions of “Christmas Eve” for their respective albums.

Blake Shelton is also crushing the Hallmark game with his Christmas movies produced with mom Dorothy Shackleford. This year’s upcoming Hallmark movie , Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas (which is available to stream now on Hallmark Movies Now and will premiere at 8 p.m. ET November 30 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) will be the sixth installment of the series based on his song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

The “No Body” singer isn’t the only celebrity who goes all-out for the holidays. Candace Cameron Bure has said she likes to jump into Christmas mode right after Halloween. Steve Harvey, as well, says his wife makes sure they always have a huge Christmas tree , and given the pictures of their holiday set-up, I sure hope they follow Blake Shelton’s advice and allow themselves to enjoy the merriment for longer than just the month of December.