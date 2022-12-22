Blake Shelton Revealed His Ugly Christmas Sweater, And It’s Pretty Funny

Blake Shelton’s love for the Christmas season is pretty well-documented. In addition to the traditions that he, wife Gwen Stefani, and his three stepsons have created, he has a Christmas album — which he re-released this year for a second time, adding new tracks — and has been a player in the Hallmark Christmas Movie game in collaboration with his mom since 2018. Now it seems he’s going to look every bit as jolly as he feels, as the country star showed off his new ugly Christmas sweater, and it’s pretty on-brand (literally).

The Voice coach has a little extra to celebrate this Christmas, as he capped off his 22nd season on the singing competition with his ninth win, leading country singer Bryce Leatherwood to victory . If he plans to commemorate the occasion with a few shots of his favorite spirit, he has the perfect wardrobe for it, thanks to merchandise from his bar, Ole Red , which he showed off on his Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Instagram)

The ugly Christmas sweater-style sweatshirt is actually perfect for The Voice coach, who always purports to be getting toasty while doling out advice on the longtime NBC series. That’s not to mention Blake Shelton’s new endeavor with Carson Daly, Barmageddon , which actually takes place at Ole Red, pitting celebrities against each other in exaggerated versions of bar games.

The “Merry Drunk I’m Christmas” sentiment is pretty funny, actually, especially since you have to look a little closer to see the “drunk” part of the messaging. It’s definitely appropriate for festive bar attire, but let’s hope he doesn’t start incorporating the drunk motif into his other business ventures. As amusing as I think it would be to see his next Christmas duet with Gwen Stefani titled “Merry Drunk I’m Christmas,” it would have a decidedly different tone than “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” I could be down for a Hallmark Christmas Movie set at Ole Red, though.

The real question for me is, does Gwen Stefani have her own ugly Christmas sweater (though I think the No Doubt frontwoman probably has an aversion to wearing anything deemed “ugly”), and when will they release the couple’s photo? Oh, to be on their holiday card list!

Blake Shelton likely deserves to kick back with a few drinks this holiday. In addition to closing out his penultimate season of The Voice with a win, the singer also recorded some new music to add to his Christmas album , Cheers, It’s Christmas. Along with a couple renditions of classic songs, he also included a version of Gwen Stefani’s “Cheer for the Elves,” which she sang on her own holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Let’s not forget this was also the year he (temporarily) brought back the mullet .