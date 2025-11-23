See The Sweet Moment Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen Shared During His College Jersey Retirement

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld might not be as public with their relationship as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, but I love that they do show up for each others’ big moments, like the Bills QB sneaking into the Mexico premiere of Sinners. This weekend saw the couple share another big moment, the retirement of Allen’s college jersey. However, this wasn’t the only special event to occur at the Wyoming Cowboys’ home game over the weekend. One of the broadcasters happened to catch the celebrity couple in a rare moment of PDA, and it’s honestly so adorable.

Something I really love when it comes to sporting events is that they’re accompanied with the ability to capture candid moments from people in the crowd. That’s all made even better when celebrities are in attendance. With that, I wonder if the camera man at the Wyoming game had no idea he was absolutely feeding starving fans when he managed to catch this sweet video of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen nudging each other’s hats while chatting. Take a look at the clip, which was posted to X by Bleacher Report:

Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, share a moment at Josh's Wyoming jersey retirement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bo6RC3DKLuNovember 22, 2025

This video is so wholesome it makes me want to cry. The way Steinfeld curls up into Allen after nudging his hat is so cute. Everytime fans get to see them together, and it’s not often, they always look so happy to be with each other.

For this rare public outing, the celebrity couple kept it casual, with Allen sporting a Wyoming Cowboys sweatshirt and Steinfeld donning a jacket with home team colors and hoop earrings, paired with their caps of course. This all makes me wish they stepped out together more often.

It’s not that they aren’t proud of each other, in fact quite the opposite is true when the Buffalo QB shouts out his wife every chance he gets. It’s more so, they’ve said in the past that they prefer to keep their relationship more private, which is why guests at their wedding weren’t allowed to have their phones on them.

I honestly can’t blame the couple for not wanting to let the media in more than they already do, especially when Hallmark is already making a knockoff Bills movie inspired by their love story. Steinfeld and Allen’s married life is still quite new, given they announced their engagement a year ago in November 2024 before tying the knot in May of this year. I respect the NFL QB and his “Queen City Queen” wanting to protect their peace, especially as they start to navigate their new life together.

Still, I was happy to see Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen out and about together with the latter’s family, who joined them in Laramie, WY for his college jersey retirement. The NFL MVP took the field at halftime for the ceremony, before joining his wife back in the box seats. Hopefully, we see more of the Edge of Seventeen actress supporting her hubby from the sidelines as the NFL season continues. That aside, though, I really hope they continue to feel comfortable to engage in normal outings in public together, like attending sporting events. I swear, if the internet gets too weird and forces one more of my comfort celebrity couples into hiding, I won’t forgive y’all.