This Viral Video Of Travis Scott Getting Hyped At A John Mayer Concert Is Giving The Energy I Need This Week

Music can move us, inspire us, and occasionally, cause us to act a fool in public. There's just something about the concert experience that not even other musicians can help themselves, even when they also sell out arenas. Enter Travis Scott, who recently attended a John Mayer concert, and his unglued energy is just what I need to get through this week.

Scott's had an eventful year in the spotlight from WrestleMania 41 to the release of the Netflix documentary highlighting his past Astroworld concert tragedy. As such, I can't fault him for wanting to unwind with some floor seats to a John Mayer concert and proceed to lose his mind during the performance. Take a look:

At first, I was judging him a bit for the screaming, but then I had to put myself in his shoes. If I was that close to John Mayer, and he was playing "Neon" live in front of me, I too would likely have the same reaction. Truth be told, I'd be doing the same from the cheap seats, and not have security feel the need to protect me when the crowd is over my screaming.

More On Travis Scott Amid Kanye West’s Controversies, Fellow Rapper Travis Scott Opens Up About The State Of Their Relationship

Those shocked to see Travis Scott at a John Mayer concert shouldn't be, as the two have worked together in the past. Mayer is credited as a producer on a few of Scott's songs and has played the guitar for him on tracks as well. He even performed with him onstage when Scott performed on Saturday Night Live in 2018.

All this to say, it seems like John Mayer and Travis Scott have a pretty solid relationship, and the latter appears to be a big fan of his style. That said, I know a ton of people in his age range who would list Continuum as one of their favorite albums, so it's not like that's a huge surprise he also vibes with it.

I would love, however, if this TikTok gets a sequel. I want to see John Mayer losing his marbles at a Travis Scott concert, though, based on Astroworld, I would speculate the energy at his shows is far more chaotic in general. Plus, given Mayer's general demeanor and having watched his viral cat bar moment on a past New Year's Eve, I would say he's incapable of cranking up the enthusiasm in the way Scott does.

Perhaps the better move would be for Mayer to be unbelievably chill in an atmosphere where fans are losing their mind all around him. Have him casually smoking a pipe in a Victorian chair and dressed in a silk robe. I would wager he has one. The man brings his guitar into the bedroom.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll have to wait and see if Travis Scott or John Mayer will make an appearance on the 2026 TV schedule. The only thing I would guess is that we won't see Scott on WWE television anytime soon, as the alleged follow-up plans we reported on months ago never seemed to pan out.