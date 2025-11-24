Kourtney Kardashian Shared Some Sweet ’90s Throwback Photos, And I Can’t Get Over Her, Kim And Khloé’s Cheetah Print Pajamas

So many of us have been keeping up with the Kardashians for nearly two decades now, seeing them through all kinds of trends, fashion eras and maybe a cosmetic procedure or two. Sometimes it’s fun to look back and remember what things looked like before the fame and private jets and 8-plus-digit bank accounts, and Kourtney gave us just that with a bunch of ‘90s throwback pics, and I am loving the matching pajamas she, Kim and Khloé had!

Of all the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney is the one most known for keeping it real with unedited, unfiltered content. Nothing says unedited and unfiltered like the ‘90s, so join me for this blast from the past, straight from 1999:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

Not that any proof is needed that these photos came from a different era of Kardashian, but I love seeing the actual camera that Khloé is holding in that second photo. That’s also the pic that shows off those bangin’ matching PJs.

We’ve seen the Kardashians through all kinds of celebrity fashion phases, but animal-print is timeless, right? (Or even full animal head, if you’re Kylie Jenner.) Whether that’s cheetah, leopard or jaguar (I admit I struggle to differentiate), the fact that they’re all wearing them is so cute — and, if I’m not mistaken, the matching pajamas are a tradition they continue with the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners today.

It seems like other fans enjoyed seeing the throwback photos of Kourtney Kardashian and her friends as much as I did, with many commenting on how she looks like she’s barely aged since 1999. Many noticed the amazing Fendi purse — this was pre-Birkin bag days for the Kardashians — but fans and friends alike couldn’t help but comment on Kourtney’s bangs! The oldest sister is sporting bangs again these days, and this proves she’s still got it! Comments included:

I almost thought that was you now since you have bangs again. ❤️ – miaalanaaa

– miaalanaaa You look the same, we love bangs Kourt 🍒🍒🍒🍒 – 831__m

– 831__m THE BANGS 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 – adriennebailon

– adriennebailon She said I’ve been doing bangs sis 🙌🏾🩷 – callme_kj__

– callme_kj__ You look the same and love the bangs then and now! 💃❤️ – ericaspiegelman

– ericaspiegelman The bangs are backkk – notskinnybutnotfat

– notskinnybutnotfat Hot bang girl 4 life – alienzarereal

Matching pajamas may be a tradition that’s continued since 1999, but the Kardashian Christmas has gotten bigger since then, probably in pretty much every sense of the word. The Kardashian-Jenner siblings allegedly spend five figures decorating their homes for the holidays — those massive Christmas trees don’t come cheap — with Kris Jenner outdoing them by far, as she’s reportedly been known to spend around $157,000.

In past years, Kim Kardashian has even been known to hire a pianist to play holiday music every morning in her house, and she’s replaced wrapping paper with SKIMS cotton tees. It’s all so extravagant! I can’t wait to see what the reality stars come up with this year, but it’s nice at the same time to take a look back at the simpler days of the ‘90s.

While we wait to see this year's decor, we can continue to see what they’re all up to on The Kardashians, with new episodes airing each Thursday with a Hulu subscription.