90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Tell-All Revealed Elizabeth And Loren's Heart-To-Heart, And The Real Reason Their Fallout Was So Hurtful

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 brought back the practice of keeping the cast in the same house for days on end while filming the tell-all, and it helped deliver more drama thanks to feuding cast members being kept in close quarters. After Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo's dramatic showdown, it was time for Loren Brovarnik and Libby Castravet to have it out once again.

Their feud this season has revolved mainly around a dinner party gone wrong, and then text messages Loren sent Libby in confidence about her husband, Alexei, that were brought up during an argument about the party. The 90 Day Fiancé stars made amends toward the end of filming and seemed like they'd be ok during the tell-all, but unfortunately, Yara and Jovi Dufren reignited the drama when they told Loren that Libby had been bad-mouthing her to them.

This all led to the latest episode where the two shared a heart-to-heart in the backyard while others were in the house. There, Libby apologized again to Loren and explained why their falling out hurt her so much, saying:

I cared about you, and I didn't want to tarnish and ruin that because it fucking happened with my own family. And I don't have a lot of people around me, and we don't keep people in our fucking circle. You're the only one that was close to me, you're the only one that fucking knew! It fucking hurts me. It really does.

As a longtime fan of the TLC franchise, it even hurt me to hear Libby say that. 90 Day Fiancé has showcased her and Andrei's feuds with her family over the years, primarily with her brother Charlie. His general dislike of Andrei caused a major rift in the family; no one could ever celebrate any family events while both were in the same room. That eventually devolved to the point where she's no longer in contact with her sisters, and seems to have only a strong bond with her father, Chuck Potthast.

Libby's confession certainly gave more context into her feelings after falling out with Loren, and why she was so desperate to rebuild the relationship. I have to admit, my heart broke a bit for her in that scene. It's clear that as much as she loves her marriage with Andrei, she's sad her relationship with her family had to be traded off to maintain it.

Unfortunately, Loren didn't seem too ready to forgive, or at least not to the level that Libby would've liked. The two were cordial to each other, but it's clear it's going to take time to fix this, if it ever will be fixed. I do hope they figure it out for Libby's sake, unless this was just all scripted drama for a 90 Day Fiancé storyline. Libby recently made some comments suggesting it was, and in this instance, I think that reality would make me happier than the thought of her losing one of her only true friends.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will close out its Season 9 tell-all on Sunday, November 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm curious about what other surprises will pop up in this final spot, and where all the couples will stand by the end of this.