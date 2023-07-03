After Britney Spears Reconnected With Mom And Sister, Rumors Are Swirling About Her Kids

After a year or so of negative headlines about her relationships with family members, Britney Spears has been on the reconciliation train lately. The beloved pop star reconnected with her mother and later visited her sister on the set of a project she’s filming. Now, with her kids about to move to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline and stepmom Victoria Prince, many are asking questions about whether she’ll reconnect with her sons too. Well, if the latest rumors are to be believed, it’s complicated.

Spears reportedly hasn’t seen Sean Preston and Jayden in more than a year. The teenagers didn’t attend her wedding to Sam Asghari and there have been many reports of friction in their relationship. But there are also some signs of possible progress. Some outlets have reported mom and sons are texting a bit again, and Spears signed off on their move to Hawaii without the courts getting involved. Now, according to TMZ, Federline has been encouraging the kids to go visit their mom prior to the move, though he’s apparently not going to force it and will let the kids make the final decision for themselves.

Following the end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears opened up publicly in a way she was never able to in the past. As part of that healing journey, she called out her father, mother and sister for decisions they made while she had legal guardians over her. In addition, she began posting much more freely on social media, where she talked openly about her past and sometimes uploaded pictures that were a bit racier. All that attention wasn’t good for her relationship with her kids, who reportedly asked her to stop. The drama briefly played out in public with some social media posts from both parties, but it’s been largely quiet since, apart from stuff about the movie to Hawaii.

Spears, however, seems to be in a different place now then she was all those months ago. First she reconnected with her mother and even posted a really positive message about it on social media. Then she went and visited her sister while she was filming and had really positive things to say about that on social too. She’s also posted a bunch of positive pictures with her husband Sam and seems to be seeking harmony and understanding with her loved ones.

Ultimately, the only people who really know what Spears’ current relationship with her kids is like are those involved in the relationship. So, I just hope whatever is in everyone’s best interests works out. If that means they all connect before the big move, I hope that happens. If that means everyone needs a bit more time, then hopefully it’ll happen down the road after everyone gets more time. Sometimes family is messy and complicated, but it's never too late for forward progress.