Britney Spears Calls Out Alyssa Milano, Who Doesn't Know Her, Over Post About Her

The new year hasn’t meant quieter times for Britney Spears. Though the star has been free from her conservatorship for over a year now, she’s still been dealing with a number of rumors and fans' concerns about her well being. It was around mid-January, in fact, that someone got video of her and her husband, Sam Asghari, at a restaurant, where she was supposedly acting “manic” and speaking “gibberish,” which led to the “Gimmie More” singer posting a middle finger video . Now, she’s called out a celeb she doesn’t even know, Alyssa Milano, for posting about her.

What Did Britney Spears Say About Alyssa Milano’s Post About Her?

Obviously, devoted fans for the Princess of Pop have been known to give everything in her life very intense scrutiny, with Spears showing appreciation for their support after her conservatorship ended. However, with there being reports of her having problems over the past few weeks, the singer has admitted to being “on defense” about the attention , and needing to tone down her “kooky and silly” side so that people won’t say “she’s cray cray.” And, she recently took Who’s the Boss? alum, Alyssa Milano , to task on Instagram for publicly inquiring about her health:

While Milano’s tweet about the Crossroads star was simple enough, it clearly seems to have struck a nerve, which makes a lot of sense. The singer has been the focus of public attention for most of her life now, with a lot of that analysis being less than positive. Few people can imagine what it’s like to constantly have strangers talking about their personal lives as if they know them (her fans recently went so far as to call police for a wellness check, allegedly leaving Spears “annoyed,” which seems like a totally fair response), so even though there doesn’t appear to be any real negativity behind the post, to Spears it’s simply another person who doesn’t know anything about her or her daily life “bullying” her and dragging her down.

After looking at the actress’ Twitter feed to see what may have prompted the concern, and finding that most of her posts relate to political activism, securing equality for all types of people across the board, her work with UNICEF, and other positive topics, it’s not like she’s spending all of her time purposefully attempting to badmouth random celebs. So, it did make me wonder what happened to the embattled singer right before Christmas that could have led to the post.

It was right around this time that reports came out of Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, and her father, Jamie (with whom she is still involved in a court battle over his handling of her conservatorship) speaking again and allegedly working together on a book about fatherhood, amid the “turmoil” Federline has experienced while parenting his sons with the superstar. She’s had problems with her ex recently, with him talking about her in a lengthy interview last year, and allowing their teen sons, Jayden and Sean, to speak about the “Toxic” singer as well.