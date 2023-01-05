Britney Spears Dropped A Dance Montage That Ended With Her Sticking Her Tongue Near A Lighter

Very few Instagram pages attract as much attention as the one belonging to Britney Spears. The pop legend sometimes talks about her troubles with her family and sometimes drops pictures that are a bit NSFW, and when she does, the media coverage is relentless. Those types of posts, however, only represent a minority of the content she’s posting. More often than not, the legendary pop star is dropping montages of her having just the most fun dancing while listening to music. She dropped another one of those yesterday, which I was enjoying until the last few seconds.

That’s because those last few seconds show Britney Spears pulling out a lighter, flicking it on and then sticking her tongue near it. I don’t want to be telling grown adults what to do, but my anxiety went through the roof. You can check out the clip below, though you may want to do it soon since Spears said she might take the post down in a few days…

Putting my own fire-related anxiety aside (which I think is entirely reasonable, by the way), it’s nice to see Britney Spears having so much fun. She seems excited about the red gloves she wears during much of the video, probably because they’re amazing, and she’s clearly enjoying how much space she has in this room to fully express herself. I’m sure it beats dancing in the living room of her house, which she seems to do on a very regular basis.

Spears also seemed to have a terrific time during her recent trip to Mexico. She dropped a bunch of videos while she was there and uploaded a post talking about crossing the border and having coffee, which she wasn’t allowed to do during her conservatorship, among other things. She even invited her mother out to coffee.

Exactly where that family relationship is right now is unclear. Spears has waffled back and forth between calling out her family members with allegations, sometimes in aggressive fashion, and extending the olive branching, seemingly wanting to repair the fractured relationships, especially with her mom and sister. Her estranged dad is allegedly writing a book about fatherhood alongside her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who she shares two children with; so, the whole thing is extremely complicated to say the least.

Regardless, one thing Spears has always enjoyed doing has been dancing. She was terrific at it as a young star on the rise, and she’s still way better than most of the rest of us now. It’s lovely to see her bust out the moves and smile while doing it here. I just wish she’d put the lighter away, or at least keep it further from her tongue.