Britney Spears Explains Why She's Been Naked On The Beach So Often

Nude Beaches have been options for those who enjoy that little extra skin in the sun for a long time. Britney Spears has oft been a fan of getting naked on the beach, and she’s even shared some of those unclad beach moments in the past. But if you’ve ever wondered why she often equates the beach with a clothing-optional environment, she actually explained why in a recent post.

Mexico is often a place Spears goes to relax sans clothing and the singer returned to one of her fave places for a vacation just a few months ago. TikTok sleuthers at the time seemed to catch footage of her allegedly in Las Cabos, Mexico at the beginning of September and now the “Toxic” singer’s comments about a trip three months ago align with this detective work.

As for what Ms. Spears did on the trip, there was footage of her at an open-air restaurant and bar and horseback riding, as well as now spending a little “me” time at the beach. Of the nude photos, Spears has now admitted on Instagram :

There’s no paps here so I run around the island naked.

Britney Spears has a big security detail and assistants around, so it’s not a huge surprise that they would be able to find or create spaces for her that give her the freedom to run around naked. There is something liberating about being naked outside (as long as no one is watching, right?) That’s also likely why outdoor baths have been such a big trend for celebrities like Hayley Atwell and more of late.

Previously, Britney Spears got naked on the beach during an outing with her then-husband Sam Asghari right around the time the two were engaged. At the time, Spears’ enjoyment of the great outdoors caught the eye of heiress and reality star Paris Hilton, who commented on her post with some of trademark catchphrases, like “sliving” and “that’s hot.”

More From CinemaBlend Sexually Explicit Movies You Can Watch Streaming On Netflix

When married, Sam Asghari was supportive of Spears penchant for clothing-optional living, noting the singer was being “bullied” for making the choice to share her lifestyle on social media. While he later admitted he ”preferred” Spears keep her beach days private, he was supportive of her freedom to do so following her conservatorship ending.

In recent months, Spears has reportedly had offers to make money off of her Instagram account. However, unlike most other celebrities, she’s doggedly kept to the content she prefer to make including activities like sunbathing, trying new things (like using ATMS for the first time), and her infamous dance videos. From the sounds of things, she'll plan to keep doing her in the future.