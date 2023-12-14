Taylor Swift Rocked A Sparkly Black Minidress To Celebrate Her Birthday, And I Can't Get Over How Reputation Coded It Is

Taylor Swift rocked an incredibly sparkly black minidress to celebrate her 34th birthday, and I don’t think you’re “...Ready For It.” This “Dress” was absolutely “Gorgeous,” and if you are catching my drift with these song titles and thinking about Swift’s upcoming projects , it’s also seriously Reputation coded.

To bring in 34, Swift and her friends, including Blake Lively and Sabrina Carpenter, got together to celebrate, and they were all dressed to the nines in black. However, the pop star truly shimmered as she rocked a Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress, per People , which retails for $2,335. The dress was perfect for her party at The Box nightclub in Manhattan, however, it also gave off the energy of her possible next re-release, Reputation (Taylor’s Version) . Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Along with Swift’s signature red lip , she had sparkly yet subtle makeup, straightened hair and rocked the side bang she’s been favoring in recent weeks. Paired with the black dress, the “Endgame” singer also wore a black faux fur jacket from Anine Bing, black heels, Messika earrings, a silver necklace and a silver mini-purse. The silver accessories helped emphasize the starry patterns on her dress.

I’m being so serious when I say this look winks at Reputation in a major way. The all-black look with the sparkly accessories is very Rep, specifically “Look What You Made Me Do” and that black sparkly fit from the music video, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Republic Records)

Not to mention, unlike the colorful outfits of the Eras Tour , just about every look from the Reputation tour was black and sparkly. Overall, this outfit is really making me think a lot about the inevitable re-release of Taylor Swift’s sixth album. I’m not the only Swiftie thinking this either, as some took to socials to share their thoughts on the dress:

#HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift black dress with a moon omg 😧 Taylor is going to announce reputation at midnight 🕛 - @Rickymidnights

Blake is wearing a Black Dress with Black & Red (Reputation Coded) Heels... All The Stars Aligned... Taylor wearing a black outfit... Maybe All The Stars Aligned means that everything in her career has fallen in place and she's ready to take back her Reputation? #TaylorSwift - @PapaJohnsFan8

okay so the birthday theme was reputation 🐍 - @mustbeknowing

Rep and midnights coded - @MauricioSwift13

rep tv is coming [three teary-eyed smiling emojis] - @_tklyg_

Read More Taylor Swift Theories (Image credit: Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) The Orange Door At The End Of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: Theories And Speculation About What It Could Mean

As you can see, I was not the only one who felt the big Reputation energy. We also know that Swift’s outfits tend to tease what she’s working on next. The re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) featured many gorgeous blue looks that hinted at the album, so it’s highly plausible this outfit is directly teasing Rep, or whatever project the singer has coming next.