Bull's Finale Is Filming, And Michael Weatherly Shares Sweet BTS Look At ‘Getting Into Character’ For One Of The Last Times

We may not be ready for it, but the time is rapidly approaching. Michael Weatherly shared that the Bull cast is on set and filming the Season 6 finale for the CBS series, a finale that will also serve as an official endgame for the soon-to-be cancelled drama. While Weatherly is certainly avoiding spoilers about how things are going to end for the cast at the end of the 2022 TV season, he also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes look at himself getting into character as Dr. Jason Bull for one of the last time.

It’s one part sweet and one part hilarious that all Michael Weatherly needs to “become” Bull, as it were, is a pair of glasses he pulls out of his pocket. Even though it’s only a small moment from one of the final days on set he shared to Twitter, it’s a memorable one. And it’s one that shows the true power of props on set to boot.

2 part #Bull series finale is filming now! I’ll share some deep preparation secrets… pic.twitter.com/NP1cwhjfOIApril 7, 2022 See more

We’ve known Bull would be ending for a little while, now, and the cast of the series has been preparing us accordingly. First, Michael Weatherly officially announced he would be leaving the drama at the end of the season. At the time, he cited pursuing "new creative challenges" as the reason behind the exit; though, at the time of this writing, the former NCIS actor has not cited where he'll land next.

This ultimately led to CBS confirming the show would be ending. Jason Bull has a full team with their own quirky personalities, but the show's main concept really is driven by Jason Bull rather than the ensemble cast, so it makes sense to end with the mostly (sans Freddy Rodriguez's Bull exit) OG cast after Season 6.

Weatherly isn’t the only Bull star who has been taking the time to celebrate the final days on the CBS show. As the show prepares to say goodbye, Geneva Carr has been taking the time to celebrate the cast and crew she’s spent the last six TV seasons with and the memories the Bull team has made during that time. In addition, she’s also taken the opportunity of the final season to become a director on the show for the first time.

Intriguingly, Bull’s big finale episode will be one of the last things that CBS airs this TV season. News broke a few weeks ago that the finale will be hitting the schedule on Thursday, May 26th. In fact, it will be the very last primetime show to say goodbye this TV season, saying sayonara to its fans one day after the season -- but not series -- finale of Survivor.

We wish everyone in the cast the best, and will definitely keep you posted as the team moves on to different projects.