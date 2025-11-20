Candace Cameron Bure Says Son Had To Sit Her And Val Down To Tell Them Why Their Marriage Needed Work: 'You Have To Prioritize'

There are many truths about life that we all just understand after a certain point, and one of those is that relationships of every stripe can be complicated. This tends to be especially true for relationships of the romantic kind, and it seems to be even more accurate if one or both people in that romance are celebrities. Still, GAF movies star and producer Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, former NHL star Valeri Bure, have now been married for 29 years. But, she recently reflected on some of the tough years they’ve had and how their oldest son helped them stay the course.

What Candace Cameron Bure Said About Tough Years In Her Marriage And How Her Son Helped

Candace Cameron was still thought of as a fresh-faced child star when her co-star, Dave Coulier, introduced her to pro hockey player Val Bure, on a night that also saw them hanging out with Full House actors/friends Bob Saget and Lori Laughlin. It only took about two years for the actress and athlete to marry, in 1996, meaning that they’ve now been together for nearly 30 years.

While speaking on the Stay True podcast recently, the 2025 Christmas movie schedule actress (whose daughter, Natasha, recently honored her while getting married) opened up about how difficult it can be to remain coupled throughout the hard times in life, and said:

We had great years. We had some years I wish we could take back and do over. It’s a constant reevaluation. I think year to year you have to reevaluate what’s working, what’s not. How are the schedules changing? And you have to continually adapt to what’s new to figure out your rhythms, and the rhythms are going to keep changing. Your marriage gets put to the test. You have to prioritize the relationship.

Cameron Bure noted that having children can add a lot of pressure, particularly because kids “demand all of you” and once they get older can turn into “little manipulative beings that are so stinking cute” but “pit” spouses against each other.

However, the mom of three also gave some serious props to her oldest son, Levi (now 25), when speaking on her own eponymous podcast over the summer, because he noticed when he was a kid that his parents had hit a “rough season” where she didn’t think they’d “make it through,” and helped them both step up to the plate to heal the reactionship. As she noted:

At one point, Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it. And I’ll never forget, ‘cause he said, ‘You know, I know I haven’t been married. I’m just a young kid. So it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the word of God says.’

That honest conversation from their son, who she said had a “calm voice that had so much wisdom behind it,” led the two to go back to reevaluating and prioritizing their relationship, and to the duo being able to keep things going for almost a full three decades now.