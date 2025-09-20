I Can't Get Over The Sweet Way Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Honored Her While Getting Married

Sometimes, life really does feel like one of those Hallmark or GAF movies we see on the 2025 TV schedule , and that was recently true for one of GAF’s biggest stars, Candace Cameron Bure. That’s because her daughter just got married , and not only are the images super duper sweet, but the mom of the bride was honored during the festivities in the sweetest way.

Candace Cameron Bure’s 27-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, got married to Bradley Steven Perry, who you might recognize from Disney Channel's Good Luck Charlie, recently. They tied the knot in Malibu, California, in front of 150 guests, and the bride’s mom was a big part of not only the ceremony but the tradition of “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” Natasha explained the part in that fun tradition her mom played, specifically, explaining to People :

My mom is my something blue at my wedding which is so special. She means the absolute world to me, so having her honored in that way felt so right.

As the story notes, typically, the bride has something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue with them when they get married. Normally, it’s a piece of clothing, jewelry or an item they carry. However, Natasha asked Candace to wear a blue gown for the ceremony so she could be her “something blue.”

She did it during her first brial appointment too, making matters even cuter. They were meeting with Kinsley Couture Bridal when the young Bure asked her mom if she’d be her something blue. It was a “special day” too, as Natasha said:

It was a particularly special day as well, because that first bridal appointment was where I asked my mom to be my 'something blue' and asked my sister-in-law to be one of my bridesmaids. It felt like the perfect kick off to the engagement season.

Natasha and Perry got engaged in mid-April and walked down the aisle recently. Along with Candace being her something blue, she also asked her dad, Valeri Bure, who has been married to the Full House star for nearly 30 years , to walk her down the aisle to a special song, which was “Mia & Sebastian’s Theme” from La La Land.

The bride didn’t hold back when explaining how much her parents’ involvement in the ceremony meant to her, sweetly saying:

I get emotional just thinking about the two of them because I feel so lucky to have them as my parents. I truly couldn’t dream of more amazing humans to experience this all with.

The holiday movie icon met that excitement, too, when she posted about the news. It’s not surprising, though, considering she called her son Lev’s wedding one of the highlights of her life back in 2024.

Now, as the happy couple celebrates their marriage and I continue to smile about the unique way they incorporated Candace Cameron Bure into the ceremony, let’s talk about what the actress is doing next.

Summer is basically over, which means the 2025 Christmas movie schedule is getting close, and that’s when CCB shines. She’s used to filming holiday projects 24/7 , and we’re almost to the point in the year where we get to see them. This year, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Home Sweet Christmas Wedding (which is fitting) as well as Timeless Tidings of Joy, which Natasha is also in!

So, we’ll get to keep celebrating this sweet mother-daughter duo as the year goes on! But for now, let’s give them some props for this adorable something blue moment.