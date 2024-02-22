I Just Realized Charli D'Amelio Has Totally Been Trolling Herself By Doing Dunkin' Ads With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's love of Dunkin is legendary — almost as legendary as his love of JLo. Yet, one person surprisingly had no knowledge of his connection to the coffee-and-donuts chain, despite also being a wildly successful Dunkin brand ambassador herself: TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio.

However, after going viral for her supposed lack of knowledge about Affleck, it looks like the social media personality might have just been pulling our leg all along. As part of Dunkin’s star-studded Super Bowl campaign, D'Amelio joined the A-list java fan in a series of commercials for the brand, in which the caffeinated twosome poked fun at her not knowing who Ben Affleck is.

What Did Charli D'Amelio Say About Ben Affleck?

During a 2023 lie detector test interview with Vanity Fair, conducted by Charli's sister Dixie D’Amelio, the 19-year-old influencer was asked if she recognized Dunkin’ Donuts spokesperson Ben Affleck after being shown a picture of the Oscar-winning star. When Dixie prompted her sis with the question of whether she liked "Dunkin’ more than this person?" Charli blanked on Ben's name, responding:

I’ve seen the ad. I’m horrible with names!

The moment went viral, with even The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon bringing up the blunder during D'Amelio's October 2023 appearance on the talk show. When questioned by a perplexed Fallon, Charli admitted:

No, I do [know who he is]. And I've, like, fully had conversations with him before! My sister clowned me for that so hard the entire ride back. I was so embarrassed!

Whether D'Amelio actually didn't remember Ben Affleck's name is questionable—I mean, the dude was Batman—but the influencer kept up the bit in a recent Dunkin commercial alongside the actor. In the cheeky clip, the Argo director can be seen showing Charli her The Tonight Show interview and telling her that he is Ben Affleck. She hilariously replies:

Oh! Jennifer Lopez's husband! That's cool.

The good-natured gibes continued in a longer Dunkin commercial that showed the Air actor wanting to be a pop star. Armed with a lot of coffee and a new persona ("B.Lo"), he seeks out D'Amelio's help with choreography before poking fun at the content creator with his own performative ignorance: "Who is TikTok?"



All About Ben Affleck And Charli D'Amelio's Dunkin Campaigns

After D'Amelio began posting about her obsession with all things Dunkin, the brand collaborated with the influencer on her own signature drink, inspired by her go-to coffee order. In 2020, "The Charli" was born, a Dunkin’ Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

Based on the whopping success of "The Charli"—per TMZ, Dunkin saw a 57% increase in app downloads after the drink's debut, and within five days the java juggernaut sold hundreds of thousands of the D'Amelio-branded beverage—Charli partnered with the coffee chain yet again in 2021 to create "The Charli Cold Foam," which added cold foam topping to the original drink.

Not to be outdone, Massachusetts native Ben Affleck has his own signature drink with the New England-based coffee chain. The "DunKings Coffee" is a classic iced coffee combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The bev was introduced during the Super Bowl, in a clip that saw Affleck joined by fellow big-time Boston folks like BFF Matt Damon and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The superstars sported bright-orange, Dunkin-inspired tracksuits in the ad, funny fits that TMZ reports sold out a mere 19 minutes after they went on sale on the Dunkin site.

Given the sheer popularity and success of Ben Affleck's Dunkin ads, we're going to assume that Charli D'Amelio definitely knows who he is now! Cheers to more coffee-inspired collabs between these two in the future.