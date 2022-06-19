Chrissy Teigen On Whether She’d Be A Fit For The Real Housewives Franchise

Along with the relatively unknown (but still extremely wealthy) ladies to appear on the Real Housewives shows, there have been a few famous faces, too. Living Single’s Kim Fields did a one-season stint on the Atlanta spinoff – and that was apparently quite enough for her because she says she’s never coming back. Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills series traded Denise Richards for Paris Hilton’s mom, Kathy, last year. But could they use one more – namely, the wife of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner John Legend? Well, Chrissy Teigen herself weighed in on whether she’d be a good fit for the notorious Bravo franchise.

Part of being a successful Real Housewives star means jumping into a Housewives feud every now and then, no matter if one wants to or not. It can even get physically violent, as seen in Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs’ Nashville fight in the most recent New Jersey season (later to be nominated for Best Fight at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards). Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, under the context of teasing her courtroom series for Roku, Chrissy Teigen shared that there’s no way she’d be able to hang with the likes of Giudice, Kenya Moore, Bethenny Frankel and other famously sharp-tongued reality stars. She said:

I grew up on court shows. Honestly, my mom was always the one who had every court show on all the time and I just remember thinking that they were, like, so mean and so scary. A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I'd be so good on, like, Real Housewives or something... I'm always like, 'No, no.'

Now, hold on Chrissy Teigen, because these people might be onto something. Conflict can also just mean being shady in the purview of the Real Housewives franchise. And we all know that the former Lip Sync Battle host is good at that. Part of her whole public persona is making fun of herself and famous husband John Legend on occasion, while also throwing jabs at people like Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry for their dating habits. So what’s the hold up? Teigen added:

I enjoy mediation. Big, brutal conflict and attacks and stuff is not me.

Perhaps, though, it would be better to say that big conflict isn’t Chrissy Teigen’s way anymore? In 2021, the 36-year-old was embroiled in a major online bullying scandal, with various reality star celebs coming forward with claims that her words about them crossed the line from humor to hurtful. Project Runway’s Michael Costello alleged that Teigen attempted to have him blackballed from the fashion industry and made him feel suicidal at one point. She in turn asserted that Costello in particular was lying but admitted to most of the others’ accusations.

As a result, the mother of two was dropped from several projects last year, including a Netflix gig and a partnership with Kris Jenner. Nevertheless, she’s steadily been getting back in the game in recent months with other endeavors. In fact, her show Chrissy’s Court, in which she “presides” over everyday quarrels (much in the vein of Steve Harvey’s own wild, new courtroom series), finally released its second season on June 17 after a lengthy hiatus.

Fans can check out Chrissy’s Court now on the Roku Channel. But it seems we’ll be waiting for an extended duration for the star to actually cave and join the Real Housewives (most of which is streaming via Peacock Premium). Such a shame…

Chrissy Teigen mused that the franchise alums would probably have too much ammo for their tea when it comes to her anyway, saying, “Any one of them would scare the crap out of me because they could really go in.”