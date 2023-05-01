Christina Hall Had A Great Weekend Away, Now Might Have An Idea For Her Next Christina On The Coast Spinoff

Spring has officially sprung in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, and when it gets warmer outside people start to think about two things: travel and fixing up their homes. HGTV star Christina Hall recently had her own weekend getaway, and it seems to have led to her having yet another idea for a Christina On the Coast spinoff.

Where Did Christina Hall Vacation And What’s Her New Spinoff Idea?

After a rather tumultuous few years in her personal life, Hall has spent the past several weeks enjoying a lot of family time and celebrations with her three children and husband of about a year, Josh Hall , and even shared an emotional update on a client who passed away during the middle of a remodel. She’s been sharing a lot of these moments with followers on her Instagram , and recently revealed that the couple had the equivalent of a long weekend away from both of their family homes (one is in Southern California and the other is a farm in Tennessee), which appears to have spurred her to an idea for a brand new show.

While the photo itself (of the couple standing happily in front of a stadium ice rink) doesn’t give away any details on what the possible new series would entail, at least we can see one of the things the duo got to enjoy while they were in Tampa, Fl. And, her caption gives us even more details:

Busy, but fun 72 hours in Tampa with my ride or die. Mostly work but had some really good meals and got to see Tampa ⚡️in the playoffs. What I noticed: everywhere we went, people here are soooo nice!! Maybe it’s time for Christina takes Tampa 🤷🏼‍♀️ 🏠 .

As noted, they were able to get away from work for a bit to see the Tampa Bay Lightning play in the Stanley Cup playoffs over the weekend. The team went up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 29, but lost to the visiting team, 2-1.

Fortunately, the team’s loss didn’t look to dampen their spirits any, as both seem appropriately pleased to have had some time to relax in the city. Even better, Hall noted that they had some “really good meals,” which may be the best part of traveling to a new city, and said how pleasant the people were. Now it looks like both positive attributes are leading her to consider Christina Takes Tampa as her next renovation show.

In all fairness, the host might be joking, but if anyone could get such a show off the ground, it’s her. Though her long-running home design series, Flip or Flop , ended in December 2022 (with a finale some thought was rather disappointing ), she had already turned that TV success into Christina On the Coast, which began in May 2019. It was then in April 2022 that it was announced that Hall had yet another spinoff in the works with Christina in the Country .