Christina Hall Shares Emotional Update After A Client Passed Away In The Middle Of A Christina In The Country Remodel

HGTV home renovator Christina Hall has had the opportunity to affect people’s lives through the work she does. While the aim of her projects is always to make her clients’ abodes more aesthetically pleasing and functional, some remodels just mean a little more. Hall and her husband Josh had the opportunity to help Jessica Waldron, a friend who had been diagnosed with ALS, in the remodeling of her home to make it accessible for her limited mobility but still a beautiful space for her family. However, Hall's friend sadly passed away before the project was finished.

Jessica Waldron’s remodel was filmed for an episode of Christina in the Country on HGTV called “For the Love of Family.” Christina Hall shared her friend’s story on Instagram , in which she talked about getting to know Waldron, and how despite ALS taking over her body so quickly, her friend never lost hope for a miracle. However, ahead of the episode’s February 9 airing, Hall provided a heartbreaking update to her followers:

Unfortunately, on Nov. 3rd, 2022 at age 39, Jessica passed away due to complications of ALS and never got to see her home remodel. It was a huge loss for everyone who was blessed to have crossed her path.

Christina Hall said in the post that Jessica Waldron’s diagnosis came in 2020, and two years later she’d lost the use of her legs. The TV personality said seeing how fast the disease progressed was the “scariest thing” she’d ever witnessed. I can’t imagine how disappointed Hall must have been that Waldron didn’t get to see her house in its finished state. However, the former Flip or Flop star said she was still proud to have fulfilled her friend’s wishes for a beautiful home for her family. She continued:

This remodel was her vision for her family and something the entire crew and I are proud to have done for them. Her memory will live on and her kids will be able to look back and see that mom was a fighter and despite what she was dealing with, she always put on a brave face. We hope to raise awareness for this devastating disease.

Christina Hall referred her followers to former NFL player Steve Gleason’s nonprofit Team Gleason for more information on ALS.