Christina Hall Shares Emotional Update After A Client Passed Away In The Middle Of A Christina In The Country Remodel
We send our condolences.
HGTV home renovator Christina Hall has had the opportunity to affect people’s lives through the work she does. While the aim of her projects is always to make her clients’ abodes more aesthetically pleasing and functional, some remodels just mean a little more. Hall and her husband Josh had the opportunity to help Jessica Waldron, a friend who had been diagnosed with ALS, in the remodeling of her home to make it accessible for her limited mobility but still a beautiful space for her family. However, Hall's friend sadly passed away before the project was finished.
Jessica Waldron’s remodel was filmed for an episode of Christina in the Country on HGTV called “For the Love of Family.” Christina Hall shared her friend’s story on Instagram, in which she talked about getting to know Waldron, and how despite ALS taking over her body so quickly, her friend never lost hope for a miracle. However, ahead of the episode’s February 9 airing, Hall provided a heartbreaking update to her followers:
Christina Hall said in the post that Jessica Waldron’s diagnosis came in 2020, and two years later she’d lost the use of her legs. The TV personality said seeing how fast the disease progressed was the “scariest thing” she’d ever witnessed. I can’t imagine how disappointed Hall must have been that Waldron didn’t get to see her house in its finished state. However, the former Flip or Flop star said she was still proud to have fulfilled her friend’s wishes for a beautiful home for her family. She continued:
Christina Hall referred her followers to former NFL player Steve Gleason’s nonprofit Team Gleason for more information on ALS.
Christina in the Country sees the home decorator expanding her business to Tennessee, where she shares a second home with her husband and three children. The decision to put down roots in the South came after Christina Hall no longer wanted to film Flip or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and amid a custody battle with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead. The new spinoff airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on HGTV, and the episode about Waldron has already come out. You can check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming your way soon.
