Ciara Hilariously Fires Back After See-Through Oscars Dress Receives Backlash Online

Multiple celebrities have been embracing the sheer dress trend lately, showing off the pride they have in their bodies. And while many of their followers appreciate the strength and self-confidence such a choice displays, there are plenty of others who feel compelled to voice their outrage at a woman showing her body. Ciara experienced such backlash after her see-through moment at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty, and she just fired back a hilarious response to her critics.

Ciara didn’t seem too bent out of shape over the criticism she received for the gorgeous sheer dress she wore to the Oscars . The full-length, sheer black Dundas gown absolutely shimmered, as underneath she wore a black thong and clear pasties. The singer responded to the backlash in humorous fashion, taking to TikTok with a different look that she thought might be more appealing to the haters. See for yourself:

To be sure, there are probably still some people who wouldn’t approve for one reason or another, even without an inch of skin being shown, and her quick commentary — captioning the post “Selective outrage” — spoke volumes. Ciara covered her full body in a bedsheet, as she strutted toward the camera with sunglasses on, before breaking into an amused smile. Honesty Ciara just proved she is stunning no matter what she’s wearing, because she even made that bed sheet look good!

How much of her body she’s comfortable displaying, however, is her choice alone to make, but an Instagram post she shared that featured several shots from the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty had her followers split. While some acknowledged how amazing the sheer gown was, other commenters condemned her for a lack of “modesty” and inquired what her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, thought about it. You can check out her divisive afterparty look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Despite a lot of negativity, plenty of Ciara’s followers stepped forward to defend the “Goodies” singer, with one saying:

Howling at some of these comments. SHE. DOES. NOT. NEED.YOUR.APPROVAL. She’s a grown ass woman, doing what the hell she likes. Don’t approve? Scroll last and go about your day.

Another fan spoke to the larger issue of people not being comfortable with women making decisions for themselves, including about what they choose to wear:

People feel miserable when they can’t control women 🙄

To that point, Ciara is not the first woman to receive backlash for showing more of her body than some think is appropriate. Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh had a strong message for those who were “terrified” when she freed the nipple in a pink see-through Valentino gown . She asked what happened to these people that they felt comfortable being so loudly upset by her body.

The Batman star Zoë Kravitz also has spoken out about the horrible things people said about her after she sported a see-through number at the Met Gala. She said every human has a body, and being uncomfortable with that is “colonization” and “brainwashing.”