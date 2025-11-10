Could Grey’s Anatomy Kill Off Another Main Character In Its Fall Finale? Camilla Luddington’s Cryptic Comment Has Me Concerned

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the death of a character in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premiere. If you haven’t watched the current season, episodes can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.

For months, during Grey’s Anatomy’s summer hiatus, fans debated if Atticus Lincoln would end up dead following the Season 21 finale explosion, making a widow out of Jo Wilson. Now, as the Season 22 midseason finale approaches on the 2025 TV schedule, the shoe is on the other foot, as it looks like Jo’s life could be in danger. Would Grey’s really kill off another main character so soon? Something Camilla Luddington said early in the season has me worried.

The Preview For ‘When I Crash’ Teases Emergencies For Jo And Teddy

It’s not just Jo who appears to get caught in a life-or-death situation in the trailer for the November 13 fall finale, but Teddy Altman as well. The episode, “When I Crash,” comes just weeks after Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) died in the Season 22 premiere from injuries sustained in the blast and, now, we’re right back to worrying about these surgeons’ fates. Check out the preview:

It looks like Jo (Camilla Luddington) is going to experience some complications while delivering her twins, which is kind of expected, because when has Grey’s Anatomy ever given us a baby with no drama? It’s still shocking, though, to hear Jo say she can’t breathe and hear Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) tell Link (Chris Carmack) that “her heart is failing.”

Does he mean Jo? One of the babies?

Then there’s Teddy (Kim Raver), who slides underneath an unsecured bus — she really should know better — to try to help an injured person and appears to get trapped. Given her separation from Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), killing off Teddy might be an interesting direction to go, but I want to see more of her reignited fling with Sophia Bush’s Cass Beckman. (Not to mention, killing Teddy would only add to Grey’s Anatomy’s unfortunate “bury your gays” trope.)

What Camilla Luddington Teased About Jo’s Story This Season

The switch from being worried about Link to wondering what is going to happen to Jo reminded me of something Camilla Luddington said on her Call It What It Is podcast after the Season 22 premiere. She revealed:

A little teaser for going into this season — what is a character’s storyline that will shock people this season? I think Jo’s. I really thought hard about it, but what I’m filming right now, ugh.

The response elicited a gasp from co-host and former Grey’s regular Jessica Capshaw, who said she didn’t expect Jo’s story to be the most surprising. She also noted that with the podcast recently adding video, we were all now able to see the pained look on Camilla Luddington’s face when she made the above comment, which looked like this:

She looks like she's almost in tears!

Jessica Capshaw started to ask if the twins were going to be OK, but she decided to not inquire about anything else, in case Camilla Luddington’s face would end up spoiling a storyline. The Jo actress agreed, saying:

This is bad, actually. This is bad, because now you can see every expression, it’s gonna give more away if you watch us.

Well I guess now we can assume that Jo’s shocking storyline does have to do with the birth of her and Link’s twins. The big question is whether or not Grey’s Anatomy will kill off another character so quickly. Before Monica’s death, the last surgeon to die was Andrew DeLuca in Season 17.

Grey’s Anatomy, however, is fighting budget cuts by cutting the actors’ episode counts, with the show already writing in a hiatus for Caterina Scorsone’s Amelia Shepherd and sending Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey back to Boston.

The medical drama has been known to downsize when the cast gets too large, which is something Jessica Capshaw knows all too well. Her own character, Arizona Robbins, was written off ahead of Season 15, along with Sarah Drew’s April Kepner, allegedly for that reason.

Will Jo or Teddy be the next to go? Will Link be left to raise four children by himself? Will the twins survive (do NOT hurt those babies!)? Thankfully, the answers to these questions are likely just days away, with Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 22 fall finale airing at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, November 13, on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.