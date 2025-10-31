Teyana Taylor’s Sheer Skirt And Opaque Blazer Gave A Pants-Free Illusion At Time 100 Next Gala

Teyana Taylor blew many away in the incredibly well-reviewed One Battle After Another, and she’s about to serve in the 2025 TV schedule’s All’s Fair. However, she’s also killing the fashion game this year, and she just proved that with an epic outfit that created a pants-free illusion.

You can always count on Teyana Taylor to walk a carpet in a daring, fun and bold look. She had one of my favorite fits at the 2025 Met Gala , for example, and now, she’s proving just how powerful her style is with her take on the sheer trend. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Honestly, and I say this as a compliment, it’s hard to comprehend how this fit works. The sheer cut-out dress is from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, per The Daily Mail , and it features a sheer garment that uses a thin strand of fabric to connect the piece from the actress’s neck to the skirt, creating a pants-free illusion.

Along with that sheer skirt that honestly has me thinking a lot about the pants-free trend , Taylor wore a chic black blazer without a bra underneath and a black pair of underwear.

She complemented the look with simple dangly earrings and glam that featured a bold smoky eye.

This outfit that the A Thousand and One actress wore for the Time 100 Next Gala is a truly unique take on the sheer trend that we’ve seen so much of over the past few years. And it plays into the pants-free moment in a cool way, too. Honestly, like her All’s Fair co-star, Kim Kardashian , Teyana Taylor seems to be fearless when it comes to fashion, and I really love that for her.

Generally, it’s always nice to see people playing with fashion in such a bold and unique way. However, considering there’s a chance we’re about to be seeing a lot of Taylor in the next few months thanks to her acclaimed performance in One Battle After Another, I also can’t wait to see what fits she pulls next.

Right now, Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest movie, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, is poised to make a solid awards run, so there’s a chance we’ll see Teyana Taylor at various award shows. That means, more looks too, and after seeing this mind-boggling, sheer moment, I need to see her on all the red carpets leading up to the Oscars.

However, for now, that’s a dream. If you want to see the looks she’s serving right now, look no further than All’s Fair. The legal drama from Ryan Murphy, which also stars Kardashian, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Glenn Close and Naomi Watts, will be a highly fashionable show based on the trailer. Along with that, the cast has been rocking iconic outfits after iconic outfits to promote the series that will be available to those with a Hulu subscription on November 4.

So, it’s clear that this sheer, almost pants-free fashion moment from Teyana Taylor is par for the course, as she continues to set the bar high when it comes to edgy, innovative and incredibly cool style.