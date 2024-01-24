Kylie Jenner Meshes The Popular Wet Look With The Sheer Trend For Her Latest Couture Fashion Look
Kylie Jenner is hopping on all the trends!
Kylie Jenner was giving ethereal fairy energy with her latest high-fashion look, and it’s all because of her gorgeous dress that took on two major trends at the moment: the wet and sheer looks. We all know that the Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to rocking trendy looks – I mean just look at Kylie’s outfit that featured a see-through bodysuit from a couple of years ago, and you’ll understand. However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took it to a new level by meshing two fun trends together during Paris haute couture fashion week.
Honestly, Jenner rocked the perfect look to take in the looks during Jean Paul Gaultier’s haute couture show in Paris. According to Fashionista, the reality star combined staples of Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture, and its guest designer Simone Rocha, by wearing this dress that featured a corset and lots of sheer fabric. On top of it being fitting for the event, she also capitalized on two big trends, take a look:
As you can see the strapless gown is made up of a white minidress that is draped in white sheer fabric that flows down to the floor. To compliment the look, she did her hair in easy waves and her makeup was natural but glamorous. When it comes to accessories, she paired the dress with metallic earrings and a metal ring, and she wore some epic clear shoes.
Overall, as I said, she looks like an ethereal fairy and I’m so, so here for it!
It truly is so fun to see celebs meshing trends together and playing with their style. While we’ve seen Kim Kardashian rock the sheer trend in Vegas and share another take on it with a winter sheer gown, I love that Kylie is mixing trends with her latest sheer look that also taps into the wet look that folks have been loving.
Of course, this look and Jenner’s appearance at fashion week comes after the internet exploded over her and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet attending the Golden Globes together. The two have been making headlines for months now, and at the awards show they were seen smooching on camera. Along with this big romantic news, Kylie was also dressed to the nines, just like she was in Paris.
Truly, I really love seeing celebs evolve their styles and try out new looks. Kylie Jenner is fearless when it comes to this. From going topless for a denim campaign to this ethereal sheer look, she clearly loves to change up her fits, and I love that for her.
Hopefully, when The Kardashians comes back on the 2024 TV schedule, we’ll get to learn more about Kylie’s fashion and style evolution as well as her personal and professional endeavors. So, make sure you have your Hulu subscription ready, and in the meantime, take a moment to appreciate how Jenner mixes trends and keeps her style fun and ever-evolving.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
