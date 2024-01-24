Kylie Jenner Meshes The Popular Wet Look With The Sheer Trend For Her Latest Couture Fashion Look

Kylie Jenner was giving ethereal fairy energy with her latest high-fashion look, and it’s all because of her gorgeous dress that took on two major trends at the moment: the wet and sheer looks. We all know that the Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to rocking trendy looks – I mean just look at Kylie’s outfit that featured a see-through bodysuit from a couple of years ago, and you’ll understand. However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took it to a new level by meshing two fun trends together during Paris haute couture fashion week.

Honestly, Jenner rocked the perfect look to take in the looks during Jean Paul Gaultier’s haute couture show in Paris. According to Fashionista , the reality star combined staples of Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture, and its guest designer Simone Rocha, by wearing this dress that featured a corset and lots of sheer fabric. On top of it being fitting for the event, she also capitalized on two big trends, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

As you can see the strapless gown is made up of a white minidress that is draped in white sheer fabric that flows down to the floor. To compliment the look, she did her hair in easy waves and her makeup was natural but glamorous. When it comes to accessories, she paired the dress with metallic earrings and a metal ring, and she wore some epic clear shoes.

Overall, as I said, she looks like an ethereal fairy and I’m so, so here for it!

It truly is so fun to see celebs meshing trends together and playing with their style. While we’ve seen Kim Kardashian rock the sheer trend in Vegas and share another take on it with a winter sheer gown , I love that Kylie is mixing trends with her latest sheer look that also taps into the wet look that folks have been loving.

Of course, this look and Jenner’s appearance at fashion week comes after the internet exploded over her and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet attending the Golden Globes together . The two have been making headlines for months now, and at the awards show they were seen smooching on camera. Along with this big romantic news, Kylie was also dressed to the nines, just like she was in Paris.

Truly, I really love seeing celebs evolve their styles and try out new looks. Kylie Jenner is fearless when it comes to this. From going topless for a denim campaign to this ethereal sheer look, she clearly loves to change up her fits, and I love that for her.