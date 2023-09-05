Dakota Johnson Just Updated The Sheer Look For Fall, And I’m Really Digging Her Film Festival Outfit

It’s almost that time of year to bring out the cable-knit sweaters and scarfs to welcome in fall. However, while it’s still warm outside, it’s the perfect time to rock some fun transitional pieces that have an air of summer to them, and Dakota Johnson did just that. While premiering, promoting and seeking distribution for her film Daddio at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, the actress wore a gorgeous sheer knitted number that serves as a fun update for a long-running trend, and I’m really digging it.

This isn’t the first, and likely won’t be the last, time Dakota Johnson has killed a sheer look. Earlier this spring she went Fifty Shades of sheer in a black Gucci dress that was both classy and a bit punk rock. She really made the trend her own with that leather and lace ensemble, and now she’s doing it again. While in Telluride, the actress donned a gorgeous sheer knitted maxi dress, and it’s such a fun update to a type of look we consistently see celebrities rock. Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ABA)

This knitted number is giving ‘70s and carefree energy, and it feels perfect for the festival based in Colorado. Along with the maxi dress, Johnson wore her hair down, had neutral glam, and paired the dress with black boots and a black purse.

Like Florence Pugh, who has reinvented the sheer look time after time with her pal Pierpaolo Piccioli and Valentino, Johnson has also shown that she knows how to make a trend her own. I feel like this knitted number fits within this massive sheer moment we’ve been in for the past year, and it serves as a fun update as we roll into fall.

Looking back at the summer, Brie Larson wore a sheer blue lace set for a day at home, and Johnson’s knitted dress feels like it has a similar vibe. Both, the Cha Cha Real Smooth star and the actress behind Captain Marvel seem to be taking some inspiration from the 1970s for their effortless outfits, and the Fifty Shades of Grey actress took her ensemble one step further by making it a fun fall update to the sheer trend.

Overall, this outfit not only felt like a great way to share a new take on sheer fashion, but it’s also a fantastic fit for the Telluride Film Festival, which takes place in a small town tucked between the mountains in Colorado.

For some context, Dakota Johnson is in Telluride with her drama Daddio, which is about a woman and a cab driver (played by Sean Penn) having a deep conversation during a cab ride from JFK Airport to New York City. She was able to attend because her film is under an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA that allows her to promote and seek distribution for the film amid the actors’ and WGA writers’ strike .